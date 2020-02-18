Shakena Jefferson Miami woman sent home with bandaid after bullet from drive by shooting hits her only to find out bullet is stuck inside her head days later.

A Miami woman wounded in a drive-by shooting and incurring a graze wound has told of the treating hospital sending her home with a bandage – only for the woman to later find out she still had a bullet lodged in her head, according to reports.

Shakena Jefferson, 42, and two other people suffered gunshot wounds near her home in Southwest Miami-Dade a week ago, according to ABC News.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial South Medical Center, where a doctor wrapped up the wound near her left temple, gave her antibiotics for her ‘superficial wound’ and sent her home, her wife, Janet Medley, told the network.

First treating hospital revealed to have failed to give shooting victim x-ray:

Jefferson almost immediately began experiencing expunging headaches.

‘When we got home, she started complaining about, ‘Bae, I got a headache. I got a headache. I got a headache,’’ Medley, who was wounded herself when she dove for cover, told WSVN.

‘She was experiencing short-term memory loss. She couldn’t remember anything. She kept on repeating the same thing over and over,’ Medley told WPLG Local 10.

Three days later, she took Jefferson to another trauma center, where an X-ray discovered the slug.

‘We are so grateful to be here. So grateful to be alive,’ Medley said as she sat by her partner’s bed at Baptist Hospital, where Jefferson was recovering.

It has since been revealed the first treating hospital for reasons not immediately clear – not giving Jefferson an X-ray.

Both Jefferson & Medley now plan to take legal action against the first hospital.

‘They put the Band-Aid on her head, gave her antibiotics and just sent her home,’ Medley said. ‘We could have done that ourselves at home.’

Police Detective Argemis Colome said to date no arrests have been made following last week’s drive by shooting. He said all of the victims are gay but that the shooting by gunmen on ATVs has not been classified as a hate crime.

‘We’re definitely looking into it as a very violent crime. We’ll see if we get more information and if it does come to that then obviously there will be an additional charge that we can add,’ Colome said.

‘As of now, we don’t have enough to determine that. We’re not discarding it, but we don’t have enough right now to definitely make that an additional charge.’

Reports have told of Jefferson having surgery over the weekend to remove the bullet from her head and is expected to make recovery.

