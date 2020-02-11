: About author bio at bottom of article.

Pinellas Park McDonald’s machete attack – Devin Quarterman arrested after leaving victim, homeless man, in critical condition following dispute.

A Florida man attacked by a suspect with a machete at a McDonald’s outlet on Sunday night remains in critical condition.

Devin Lowell Quarterman, 28, allegedly assaulted the victim, homeless man, Gerrardo Garcia, 42, during a fight at one of the fast food joints in Pinellas Park around 11 p.m., according to WFTS, citing police.

It’s believed Quarterman of Largo surprised Garcia, whom he knew and hit him several times with the weapon.

It’s unclear what led to the men being involved in an altercation which occurred at the fast food franchise located at 10191 66th Street.

Quarterman fled the restaurant after the attack, but was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with attempted murder.

It remained unclear how Quarterman came to be in possession of a machete at the time of the alleged attack.

Police have since described the attack as an isolated incident.