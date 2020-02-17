Austin Perot Marietta Ga teen charged w/ Malgorzata Bozek murder

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Georgia teen charged w/ murder after pushing stepmom down stairs at family...

Austin Perot Marietta, Cobb County, Georgia teen charged w/ murder after pushing stepmom, Malgorzata Bozek down stairs at family home.

A Georgia teen has been charged with murder for allegedly pushing his stepmother down the stairs after the woman died the following day.

Austin Perot, 18, was arrested following the domestic altercation with Malgorzata Bozek on February 8.

Bozek was suffered multiple skull fractures in the fall which police say was caused when her stepson shoved her down a flight of stairs at a home in Marietta.

Perot was initially charged with aggravated battery but the charge was upgraded to murder after Bozek died as a result of her injuries on February 9 – ajc reports.

Perot was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Police have not disclosed any details about what led to the altercation.