Social media sources have revealed the identity of the Molson Coors Beverage company gunman who went on a mass shooting rampage at a MillersCoors plant in Milwaukee that left 6 dead, including the gunman as 20 year plus employee, Anthony Ferrill.

Posted award winning journalist, Matthew Keys citing Milwaukee law enforcement: ‘Another exclusive photo of 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, gunman in today’s mass shooting in Milwaukee. This photo was taken last May. Law enforcement source said he was a 20+ year employee at MillerCoors / Molson Coors’.

Anthony Ferrill, a long-time employee of MillerCoors / Molson Coors with over 20 years of work history at the company is alleged to have returned his place of work Wednesday afternoon after having been fired earlier that morning for reasons not immediately clear.

It was there that the gunman was able to regain access at the brewing facility after stealing the name tag of a colleague according to a source cited by CBS2. Upon making entry, Ferell is accused of firing at former co workers with a gun affixed with a silencer.

Updated media reports late Wednesday cited Molson Coors as saying the gunman was an ‘active brewery employee.’

Sources told CBS 2 that at the time of the shooting, the plant was in the middle of a shift change. The plant was placed on lockdown and everyone was told to find a safe place to hide.

ABC News reported six people dead, including the shooter. Milwaukee Police Department Chief Alfonso Morales said five employees had been killed, and the shooter was found dead at the scene of a self-inflicted shooting.

Of note, WISN reports that the suspect was in uniform during the course of the shooting.

Molson Coors Beverage Company confirmed the incident in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, posting: ‘There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.’

Employees were told to find a safe place to hide when the gunman opened fire.

One of the employees told WISN of receiving an email saying the shooter was located in the stairwell of one of the brewing facility’s buildings and to seek shelter.

The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities the Chicago Tribune reports.

At least 600 people work at the complex, which remained on lockdown.

The venue retained heavy police presence along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of car. Emergency crews were continuing to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.