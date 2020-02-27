Was MillersCoors black gunman, Anthony Ferrill a victim of work racial harassment? How a 20 year long time employee may have been motivated by ongoing race baiting.

While the Milwaukee Police Dept. have yet to formally identity the 51 year old male who shot down five fellow coworkers (before fatally self inflicting) at the Molson Coors Beverage Plant at MllersCoors, social media has identified African American, ‘black’ man, Anthony Ferrill as the gunman.

Posted award winning journalist, Matthew Keys citing Milwaukee law enforcement late Wednesday on Twitter: ‘Another exclusive photo of 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, gunman in today’s mass shooting in Milwaukee. This photo was taken last May. Law enforcement source said he was a 20+ year employee at MillerCoors / Molson Coors’.

What led in the hours following the unofficial identification of the shooter was a bevy of social media accusations and conjectures, none of which have yet to be validated by authorities to date.

Reports newsone: ‘While there was no official indication of the motive behind the shooting, a website called the Hispanic News Network USA Blog reported without any confirmation that “Racist taunting by employees targeting an African-American employee might have led to five employees being fatally shot including the shooter at the Molson Coors Beverage Company formerly known as MillierCoors [sic].’

A Twitter account credited to the name Tony Muhammad tweeted that ‘Miller Brewing in Milwaukee has a long and present-day history of employment/on the job discrimination against African American males.’ Of note, a LinkedIn profile for Muhammad identified him as a Milwaukee businessman and resident.

Muhammad also posted from his Facebook account that the gunman ‘recently filed a civil lawsuit against Miller Coors’s racist work environment. The racist white co-workers had hung a hangman noose on his locker. He was rehired after the lawsuit five years ago. The white racist male harassment continue when he returned to work at Miller Coors.’

Scallywagandvagabond’s coverage of the mass shooting allegedly at the hands of Ferrill who purportedly was motivated by unrelenting work racist harassment also led to commentators both arguing that it was ‘fake hate crime’ while others wondered, how the work environment digressed to such degree to result in violent fatal retaliation (and if so- what actions did MillersCoors take or should have taken?).

An email to MillersCoors seeking comment has yet to be returned.