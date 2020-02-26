MillersCoors shooting at Molson Coors Beverage company Milwaukee leaves 7 dead, including gunman after fired disgruntled employee returns to work with gun.

Seven people including a gunman have been killed in a mass shooting at the MillerCoors campus in Milwaukee according to reports.

Police responded to the facility, owned by the Molson Coors Brewing Company, on Wednesday afternoon following reports of an active shooter.

Law enforcement sources have told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that at least seven people are dead, including the gunman- who was fired earlier that day by MillersCoors. It remained unclear how many were injured in the shooting which took place at the brewery complex at 3939 W. Highland Ave.

Police said an active shooter was in or near the second-floor stairwell of the sprawling factory’s Building 4.

Shooting at Molson Coors Beverage Company headquarters, multiple down, reports say https://t.co/CnuzBhoclz #EndGunViolence — Beatrice Lacy (@BeatriceLacy) February 26, 2020

The un-named worker following his sacking returned to his place of work with a silencer gun and opened fire, police sources told CBS2. One source said the fired employee was able to gain access to the workplace after stealing the name tag of a colleague.

Molson Coors Beverage Company confirmed the incident in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, posting: ‘There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.’

Employees were told to find a safe place to hide when the gunman opened fire.

One of the employees said they received an email saying the shooter was located in the stairwell of one of the brewing facility’s buildings.

Tragic news! Seven people were killed including a gunman during a shooting rampage on the Milwaukee campus of @MolsonCoors Beverage Company this afternoon. https://t.co/omrWza2q98 #EndGunViolence — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) February 26, 2020

The #MillerCoors facility in Milwaukee is a sprawling campus known as “Miller Valley” — includes the historic “Miller Caves”, massive warehouses, corporate offices and the brewery. Sources telling @JermontTerry the shooting is in the production plant.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/wopRup84NH — Chris Tye (@TVTye) February 26, 2020

The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities the Chicago Tribune reports.

At least 600 people work at the complex, which remained on lockdown.

The venue retained heavy police presence along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of car. Emergency crews were continuing to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.

BREAKING: According to local media reports, 7 people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a MillerCoors facility in Milwaukee. The suspect was reportedly a former employee.#Milwaukee

pic.twitter.com/akNb32uKMX — Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) February 26, 2020

My wife’s friend just sent this text to her. She was inside #MillerCoors during the shooting today. Just got this “I was under my desk crying for 2 hours, he was in the connected building next door to me. Shooter is down. Still on lockdown.” #molsoncoors pic.twitter.com/bziQL1Ht9A — Khary Penebaker *Text MIKE to 80510* (@kharyp) February 26, 2020

MillersCoors shooting: Active texts during rampage

The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among the agencies responding.

Relatives of employees say they are receiving texts from those on lockdown inside.

James Boyles said his wife Lasonya Ragdales works at Molson Coors in the claims department.

She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers.

Milwaukee Police had no immediate information other than to say it was a ‘critical incident’.

They asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for ‘officer safety purposes’.