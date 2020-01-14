Roman Anthony Lopez: Missing Placerville, 11 year old California boy found dead in what police describe as a suspicious death.

An extensive search for a missing 11-year-old boy in California ended just hours after it began Saturday when police discovered the boy’s body – and his death now being investigated as suspicious, the Placerville Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Roman Anthony Lopez was reported missing Saturday morning after he disappeared from his home, police wrote in a Facebook release while the search was ongoing. Police later said multiple agencies had canvassed the neighborhood in search of the missing boy.

Efforts to find the missing boy led to a large turnout.

‘The Placerville police came by and I helped them get access to the property behind us and we searched all the trailers and stuff out back there that could be attractive for an 11-year-old boy to hide up in,’ said Ed, a neighbor who identified himself only by his first name via Fox 40 Sacramento.

Following the discovery of Roman’s body, investigators cordoned off a home in the neighborhood the Placerville Mountain Democrat reported.

Two pickup trucks on the property had their doors opened as investigators left what appeared to be yellow evidence markers inside, the paper said.

People passing the scene told the media outlet that rumors were circulating around the neighborhood about the manner of Roman’s death – but those rumors were not disclosed.

The department held a news conference Sunday but didn’t release further details or take any questions.

Police would not give a cause of death or say where the body was found.

Posted Placerville Police Monday late afternoon local time: ‘We want to assure the public that there is no public safety threat. We are protecting the integrity of the investigation and cannot release specific details. We appreciate everyone’s patience.’

Placerville is located about 45 miles east of Sacramento.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez’s death is asked to call 530-642-5210.