Robyn Polak Facebook drama: South Milwaukee dental assistant fired after social media post leads to her being labeled racist and downgrading her employer on review site.

A Donald Trump supporter from Wisconsin claims having being fired from her job over her Facebook posts supporting the President. The Milwaukee dental assistant now plans to file a wrongful termination lawsuit against her employer according to a report.

Matters came to the fore earlier this week when, Robyn Polak, 35, posted an article from the conservative Daily Wire website praising Trump on Facebook along with a caption saying how ‘extremely lucky’ Americans were to have such an ‘amazing’ commander-in-chief.

‘I don’t care what anyone says!’ posted Polak, who works as a dental assistant.

A day later, Polak attended Trump’s rally in Milwaukee and wrote “MAGA 2020,” again showing her allegiance to Trump. An earlier version of her profile picture also featured a smiling Polak with her boyfriend beneath a “Trump 2020” graphic, her Facebook account since deleted showed according to the Milwaukee Sentinel.

‘Some left wing liberal got me fired cause he complained I was racist’

Those posts motivated a man to post a negative review on her employer’s Facebook page, saying that workers at Precision Dental MKE in Milwaukee should not be ‘spouting racist comments on Facebook,’ according to a screenshot posted by Polak.

‘And just like that I get fired from my job because of some left wing liberal didn’t like that I had yesterday on Facebook Make America Great Again,’ Polak wrote. ‘And he went out of his way to way a make a review on my work Facebook stating that I am racist … What should I do? I filed for unemployment already.’

Reps from the dental office apologized to the man who complained about Polak’s posts, according to the screenshots.

‘I am so very sorry to have learned that this was posted,’ the reply read. ‘We are handling the situation in house as we speak. I assure you that this office does not share these beliefs.’

Unfair firing. How much control can an employer have over a worker’s freedom of expression?

Polak told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel she was later fired over the phone. She also denied being racist, saying she has black siblings and is part Native American.

‘The office manager said it was for the review they got on their Facebook [page], but my name wasn’t on there,’ Polak recalled. ‘They assumed it was me because I’m the only Republican in that office.’

Polak was the practice’s sole dental assistant, she said.

Polak added not having any interactions with the person who posted the negative work review while saying she’s been told the person had ‘trolled others before.’

Place of work should remain apolitical posts fired worker’s employer:

Reps from the dental office said they typically do not discuss personnel matters, while denying Polak’s claims.

‘Precision Dental MKE believes dentistry is nonpolitical,’ a released statement from the dental office read. ‘We can confirm, however, that no employee has ever been terminated for their political beliefs or their support of the President or any political candidate.’

The company’s website, meanwhile, had been set to private as of Thursday and its Facebook page had been removed.

The company also appears to have been review-bombed on Google with 15 new reviews posted in under 10 hours — 14 of them are one star. Many comments in the reviews reference the firing, saying it shouldn’t have happened.

The dentist office’s social media policy forbids any posting that ‘does damage to the practice directly or indirectly,’ WDJT reported.

Polak has since told the nypost that she’s is now looking for an attorney to sue Precision Dental for wrongful termination.

‘I feel like I didn’t do anything wrong involving the company,’ Polak said. ‘Anything I posted was done outside of work and off the clock. I don’t think I did anything wrong.’

A GoFundme fundraiser, ‘Wrongfully Fired for Saying MAGA’ on behalf of Polak as of Thursday evening, EST, had raised $1,595 of $10,000 goal