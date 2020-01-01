Mollie Fitzgerald ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ actress charged with stabbing murder death of her mother at Olathe, Kansas City home.

A 38 year old actress who appeared in the comic movie, ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home.

Mollie Maxine Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday in Olathe, Kansas, for the death of 68-year-old Patricia ‘Tee’ Fitzgerald, who was found dead on December 20 inside her Olathe home USA Today reports.

Fitzgerald was booked into the Johnson County Jail, and charged with second-degree murder and jailed on a $500,000 bond. The woman’s arrest follows police responding to a call of an ‘armed disturbance’ at the mother’s residence.

TMZ reported Mollie being contacted on the scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It remained unclear if the actress who has since been charged with her mother’s death had retained an attorney.

‘….you can’t pay for the experience I’ve had.’

In ‘Captain America’, Fitzgerald had a small starring role in the comic film, playing the role of ‘Stark Girl’. She also worked as an assistant to the director, Joe Johnston in the same film. Fitzgerald told a comic book publication in 2011 that ‘Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life.’

Though her acting role was ‘very small,’ she said, the actress said ‘you can’t pay for the experience I’ve had.’

As per her IMDb page, Fitzgerald is a movie director and producer as well as an actress. She has worked on low-budget films, including ‘The Lawful Truth’ in 2014 and ‘The Creeps’ in 2017.

Motive unknown:

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Patricia Fitzgerald’s brother, Gary Hunziker said Patricia was in the process of moving back to the Kansas City area after living for several decades in Houston. Their family reportedly grew up on a farm in northeast Missouri.

Patricia studied physical therapy at the University of Missouri and moved to the Kansas City area. She then moved to Texas, where her husband had a law firm, Hunziker added.

He further said that he knew few details about the circumstances surrounding his sister’s death. ‘We were shocked. It doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.’

The family plans a funeral on Friday at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner, according to an online obituary.

‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ was released in the United States on July 22, 2011. The film was commercially successful, grossing over $370 million worldwide.

Two sequels titled Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War were released in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Fitzgerald didn’t appear in neither sequel despite her previously expressing interest.

Police have yet to say what may have motivated the daughter fatally stabbing her mother to death.

Fitzgerald is scheduled to be formally arraigned on Thursday.