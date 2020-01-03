Mark Stanley North Carolina man beaten by Virginia relative after father walks on his house guest half naked molesting his two toddler children.

A man has been beaten to a pulp after a father walked in on the relative visiting for the holidays allegedly molesting his two toddlers, Virginia authorities said Thursday.

The father, who wasn’t publicly identified, decided to check in on his kids, ages 2 and 3, early on Sunday, December 29 and found 60-year-old Mark Stanley in their bedroom ‘nude from the waist down,’ the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

‘When the [father] questioned what he was doing in the room, Mr. Stanley pushed [him] out of the room, then locking the door,’ deputies said in the release. ‘The [father] forced entry into the room and began beating Mr. Stanley.’

When deputies arrived, they found the dad holding a handgun and approaching Stanley, who had ‘severe injuries to his face.’

Define severe? Have a long lingering look at the picture above.

When asked to drop his weapon, the un-named father complied with deputies requests.

Responding to the man’s beating, Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott was quoted by the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star saying deputies’ intervention may have saved the relative’s life.

Stanley, who had been in town from North Carolina, was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and assault. He could face additional charges following an investigation, cops said.

He was held in Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The children were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries. Their dad wasn’t charged and has since been hailed a hero by social media commentators.

Unclear is what motivated the relative to seek to molest his family host’s children….