Chicago cigar bar shooting: Lisa McMullan fires at three state troopers, killing one at The Humidor Cigar Lounge in suburban, Lisle. Motive unknown.



A 51-year-old Chicago woman shot three state troopers, killing one, before taking her own life inside a cigar bar in suburban Chicago on Friday night according to reports.

The shooting happened Friday night, just on 10pm at The Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle and was captured on surveillance video, WGNTV reports.

Police said surveillance video shows a group of people watching a big screen TV inside a media room at the bar. The woman, who was sitting behind the group then stands up, pulls out a gun and shoots the 51-year-old trooper in the head. She then shoots the other two men before fatally shooting herself in the head.

‘Without apparent provocation, a female seated in a chair behind the victims stands up, draws a handgun and shoots the first male victim in the back of the head,’ Lisle police said in a released statement. ‘According to the video, she then fires several rounds at two additional male victims, before fatally shooting herself in the head.’

The suspect was identified as Lisa McMullan, 51, of Chicago. Her fatal victim, also 51 was identified as retired state trooper, Gregory Rieves.

Why did suspect single out her victims?

McMullan knew the victims, but it wasn’t immediately clear to what extent, Fox 32 Chicago reported. It was suggested the woman may have worked for state police.

Injured were, Kaiton Bullock, 48, an off duty state trooper. The third victim was identified as 55 year old retired trooper, Lloyd Graham.

Police said both Rieves and Graham were expected to recover.

‘The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning,’ said ISP Director Brendan Kelly.

‘At this point, we have no idea why this happened,’ acting Lisle police chief Ron Wilkes told the Chicago Tribune. ‘We’re interviewing a lot of witnesses and hope to get to the bottom of this.’

Authorities have yet to say what motivated the shooting as they continue to investigate.