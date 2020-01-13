Russian Vogue model fighting for life after falling/pushed out of window

Ksenia Puntus Russian Vogue model fights for her life after falling almost naked from her boyfriend’s third-floor Moscow flat window as friend fears a cover-up.

A Russian Vogue model is fighting for her life after plummeting naked out of a third-floor window from her boyfriend’s Moscow apartment, according to reports.

Ksenia Puntus, 21, suffered head and chest injuries so severe that she hasn’t been able to help police investigating the fall Saturday from her boyfriend Andrei Bakov’s flat, The UK’s Sun reports.

Puntus — who has appeared in Russian Vogue and Tatler magazines — was discovered blood-soaked and ‘groaning’ around 4 a.m. outside the building by a street cleaner, police reports told.

Temperatures were said to be around minus 5C (23F) at the time.

In addition to the head and chest injuries, the model also suffered broken ribs, legs and pelvis.

She was brought to a local hospital, where she has undergone two operations and remains in intensive care.

‘She is conscious but she can hardly tell anything … because of her head injuries,’ her agent Liliya Chepigina said according to the dailymail.

The model’s mother claimed evidence at the scene where her daughter fell suggested someone had tried to hide her in the bushes when she was unconscious.

Are arrests forthcoming?

Police have launched a criminal probe into the plunge. It’s unclear whether police believe Puntus was pushed or fell out of the window. No arrests have to date been made.

Puntus’ boyfriend, 20-year-old Bakov, is the grandson of celebrated film director Nikita Mikhailov, who is a staunch supporter of Vladimir Putin.

Friend Alesya Kafelnikova posted online that the model attended a party prior to this weekend’s fall.

‘Ksenia was not taking drugs, which means we and her family know that something wrong happened,’ Kafelnikova said, according to The Sun.

‘But people who were at the party with her deny everything and insist they took her back home to her boyfriend.’

Was Russian Vogue model on drugs?

Despite claims the model was not on drugs a report via Russian media told otherwise.

Russian model Ksenia Puntus was intoxicated at the time of the fall from the window. These are the results of the examination. The apartment where the incident occurred belongs to actress Anna Mikhalkova (the mother of Puntus boyfriend), a source told NEWS.ru. Nobody lived in it, and only sometimes children spent the night.

In addition, in the room, security officials found a package of potent antidepressants and a sibutramine-based weight loss product. The substance is known for serious side effects, from mood swings to thoughts of suicide. It his advised that such a product not be combined with alcohol. It remained unclear if the model fell as a result of being intoxicated and a cocktail of substances?

Puntus has undergone two operations since her fall on January 11, and is now in intensive care in a Moscow hospital.

Doctors were not making any forecasts over her condition, it was reported.

Police say they are continuing their investigations.