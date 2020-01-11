Kelly Glover body found: Missing Halloday, Utah woman, who had been staying at Westin Ft Lauderdale discovered dead in possible suicide drowning death.

A Holladay, Utah woman who went missing this week on a Florida business trip, was found dead Saturday, family members announced on Facebook.

Kelly Glover, 37, was last seen on Wednesday night at her hotel after traveling to Florida on Tuesday. She had planned to stay in Ft Lauderdale for a week.

Police were seen early Saturday afternoon removing a body from a large lake that is adjacent to the Fort Lauderdale Westin Hotel, located at 400 Corporate Dr. Local10 reports.

It remains unclear what caused Kelly Glover’s death and whether her presumed drowning death was the result of suicide.

NBC Miami cited authorities saying they did not believe there was foul play in the missing woman’s death.

Police also said the cause of death would be determined by a medical examiner.

Missing Holladay woman’s husband confirms fears for the worse:

Posted Glover’s husband, Adam Bremer on Facebook, early Saturday afternoon:

;Dear Friends and Family,

‘It is with broken hearts we share that Kelly Glover’s body was found around 12pm ET on January 11th. Investigation is ongoing. Funeral arrangements will be in Salt Lake City and announced when we have details.

The family thanks everyone for their support and generosity during this time.’

No additional news or explanations were provided.

Kelly Glover filmed walking down holiday back stairs at 2am- but to go where?

In previous Facebook posts, Bremer, said Glover went to dinner with a friend who was staying with her on Wednesday night. The two women returned to the hotel at 10:30 p.m. and the friend went to sleep. He said that she woke up at 4 a.m. and saw that Glover was gone, but her phone and wallet were still in the room and the door was slightly open.

Bremer said he first knew something was wrong when he hadn’t heard anything from Glover in the morning.

‘She’s pretty responsive,’ he said. ‘I usually get up before her and I send her the first message in the morning and not one morning has gone by where I haven’t heard from her by 9 o’clock.’

Bremer arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning to help with the search.

Regan Glover and then Bremer posted the news of Kelly’s death on Facebook, and Kelly’s cousin Ryan Glover confirmed her death to KSL. Regan Glover said Kelly’s body was found about 10 a.m. MT, 12 p.m. local time.

Bremer said there is footage that shows Glover going down the hotel stairs at 2 a.m. to an exit that leads out to open land and water. She was wearing pajamas, a light sweater and socks.

‘As far as I know there is no evidence that she’s left the hotel,’ said Ryan Glover on Friday.

Fort Lauderdale had been searching with a dive team, helicopter and police dogs KSL reported.

‘We’re just trying to take it one hour at a time, there’s no script for this, you can’t prepare for this,’ said Bremer on Friday.

Ryan Glover told KSL Kelly was an ‘experienced traveler’ and a ‘very independent person.’

Kelly Glover suicide drowning death?

Unclear is what led to Glover going to the lake and whether she had sought her own suicide drowning death- and if so why?

Reflected commentators on reddit: What could have happened? Sleepwalking and stumbled into trouble? Going to meet up with someone else in the hotel maybe on the same business trip? Going outside for a walk? Looking to buy drugs? Distraught or suicidal?

Met someone on dating app she wanted to meet? Doesnt seem to make sense, wouldnt that be on her phone left behind?

Just up to buy a snack or get ice? Why no ice bucket though? Maybe had a couple dollars with her to buy snack. Just a guess not reported.

Maybe headed to lobby to see if they had aspirin or whatever?

Maybe abducted by fellow guest or employee inside the building, harmed and removed in suitcase or thrown in trash? Maybe abducted outside building by someone? Maybe drowned in ocean?

Apparently left purse and phone in room. Any ideas?

More information about the finding and the circumstances of Glover’s death was not immediately available as authorities continued their investigations. In the interim a newly married husband is left to grieves the loss of his wife after marrying ‘his best friend’ in 2018.