Utah woman goes missing on Florida work trip, last seen in p.j’s

Kelly Glover missing: A Holladay, Utah woman staying at Ft Lauderdale Westin hotel during a business trip seemingly vanishes in the early hours after going down back exit stairs in her pajama’s.

A Utah woman in Florida on a work trip has gone missing, Florida authorities say. According to the missing woman’s husband, Kelly Glover was last seen on hotel security footage in her pajamas in the early morning hours of Thursday.

‘We are missing an amazing woman. We just need her home,’ Adam Bremer, told reporters during a weekend press corps meeting. ‘She’s got a sweet spirit and she’s a very sweet girl and she has a big heart. She’s a good person, an amazing wife. She’s my best friend.’

Glover, 37, of Holladay, Utah, a project manager with CHG Healthcare had been staying with a friend at the Westin, Fort Lauderdale. She was in Florida on a trip related to her job, FOX 13 reported.

Prior to going missing, Glover had returned to her hotel room from dinner her husband reiterated.

DESPERATE SEARCH: @FLPD411 needs your help finding a missing woman from Utah who vanished while in town for a conference. Kelly Glover’s husband says she was last seen Wednesday after returning to her hotel room from dinner. LIVE report on @WPLGLocal10… pic.twitter.com/Tq0JxYq1V0 — Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) January 11, 2020

Where was Kelly Glover going in her pajamas at 2.a.m in the morning?

Hotel surveillance footage showed Glover making her way to the exit stairs, just on 2.a.m. Confounding investigators, footage failed to show the woman actually outside. She was last seen wearing a white shawl, in her pajamas, wearing socks but no shoes on, and holding a water bottle.

‘Her friend went to bed early,’ Bremer told via KSL-TV. ‘My wife was still up and her friend woke up around 4 a.m., and my wife was nowhere to be found and the door was left open.’

Bremer told reporters his wife left behind her phone and purse.

‘She left it in the room and that’s the last we’ve seen of her,’ he said, WPLG-TV reports.

Family struggle as to how Kelly Glover just got up and vanished?

Unclear is what led to Glover making her way to the hotel back exits at 2.a.m?

Bremer said his wife doesn’t have a history of sleepwalking.

‘As far as I know there is no evidence that she’s left the hotel,’ her cousin, Ryan Glover, said, according to KSL.

He said he knew something was wrong when he hadn’t heard from her in the morning.

‘She’s pretty responsive,’ he said, KSL reported. ‘I usually get up before her and I send her the first message in the morning and not one morning has gone by where I haven’t heard from her by 9 o’clock.’

‘I can confirm a report was made for the missing person, detectives are investigating and following up on any leads they get but have no other details other than she has not been recovered at this time,’ Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Tracy Figone said, according to KSL.

Fort Lauderdale Police sent dive teams into a nearby lake in front of the hotel, Friday. That search came up empty. Police also searched with dogs and a helicopter, Bremer said. The husband has since gone to Florida to assist.

‘I still don’t have any solid leads,’ Bremer posted on Facebook to update family and friends on the search. ‘Tomorrow the police department will be back and they are going to continue to search the surrounding area.’

‘The unknown is probably the hardest part,’ Kelly’s cousin Ryan Glover reiterated.

Kelly’s family is asking everyone to help find the missing woman.

‘I think social media can be very powerful,’ Bremer said. ‘Like, post and repost and repost and repost until we find her.’

In tears, Bremer sent a message to Glover: ‘We need you to come home.’

The couple according to Facebook images married in 2018.

Bremer is asking anyone with information about Glover’s whereabouts to call 801-647-8690 or 801-647-1218 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.