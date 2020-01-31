Ja’kila Taylor Sanford, Florida, Seminole High School student accused of luring unsuspecting victim on dating app for robbery at gunpoint.

A Florida high school student has been accused of setting up a man she met on a dating app to be robbed at gunpoint and shot, police said.

Ja’Kila Taylor, 18, lured the 31-year-old victim to her grandmother’s house Jan. 18 after connecting with him on Plenty of Fish, after telling her unwitting victim her name was ‘Keke,’ Stanford Police said Tuesday.

Upon the prospective dating match arriving at the house — along with a McDonald’s order, Taylor had requested — the teen girl got into her date’s car only to get out soon after, saying she ‘had to take a call,’ according to an arrest report.

That’s when two men showed up and began beating the victim in the head with a gun, while telling him to ‘give it up,’ ClickOrladndo reports.

The victim was able to break free and run, only to be shot in the chest as he fled.

Cops found the un-named victim covered in blood after running to someone’s home and telling them he’d been shot and robbed.

Detectives matched the ‘Keke’ profile to Taylor, a student at Seminole High School, and arrested her on Monday.

During questioning, the teen girl admitted to helping setting the victim up at the behest of a friend who goes to her high school, cops said.

Taylor maintains she didn’t know the armed robbers and had no clue that her date would get shot, cops said.

Taylor was charged with attempted homicide and robbery with a firearm.

She was being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on $15,000 bond, with her next court date set for March 3.

The victim was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital and his condition wasn’t clear on Thursday.

The pair of armed robbers are still at large.