A New Jersey teenager has been charged with murdering a South Jersey deli owner — who he’d chased out of the store for allegedly stealing a tip jar according to cops.

Jerome Pastore, 57, was found stabbed multiple times across the street from his Shamrock Delicatessen in Audubon at about 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sources told NBC 10 that just before his death, the father of five had run after Dyheam Williams, 18, who tried to steal an employee tip jar from the deli.

Pastore was stabbed in the neck and suffered other wounds. He died at the hospital.

Williams was arrested over the weekend at his home in Lindenwold, some about 7½ miles away from the murder scene.

The youth was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Camden County prosecutors and Haddon Township police said according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Authorities previously released a photo of a man on a bicycle in connection with Pastore’s slaying. It’s unclear if Willams is the man depicted in the photo released Saturday.

Suspect had applied for a job over the holidays with the deli:

An online fundraiser for the fallen man had generated more than $37,435 for Pastore’s family as of Monday late afternoon. The funds will cover Pastore’s funeral costs as well as the ‘long-term needs’ of his five children the GoFundme site said.

A vigil in Pastore’s memory will be held at 7 p.m. Monday outside the deli, according to a Facebook post.

Pastore, of West Berlin, was well known in the neighborhood near his deli, one of his regular customers told NBC Philadelphia.

‘I know that guy’s so nice,’ Robert Toney told the the media outlet. ‘He just didn’t want his employees to get robbed of their money.’

Told the victim’s best friend of 50 years, Steve Ginn, 58, ‘If he needed money, Jerry would have given him the money.’

Ginn went on to tell the Philadelphia Inquirer the jar probably had about $10, at most $20 a the time of his best friend’s fatal stabbing.

Ginn said the alleged attacker had come into the deli ‘a few times,’ and had over the December holidays and had even ‘put in an application to work here.’ The staff had not had a chance to review his application, Ginn said.

Pastore owned the deli — which opened around 1980 — for about a year and a half, Ginn said. ‘It was his dream to own a deli,’ to earn enough ‘to pay the bills,’ he said. Pastore previously worked at other jobs in the food industry, the victim’s best friend said.