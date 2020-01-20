Diamond Head shooting: Jerry Hanel Honolulu Hawaii man kills 2 cops, starts fire during eviction process is believed killed along w/ landlord in house fire.

A Hawaii man with a history of mental health issues has shot two police officers dead along with having started a fire that destroyed at least four homes after his landlord tried evicting him, Sunday morning.

Jerry Hanel, 69, allegedly stabbed his landlord and then opened fire on responding cops around 9:30 a.m., near the Honolulu tourist destination of Diamond Head, police sources told Hawaii News Now.

A third officer was injured, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses saw injured officers being dragged from the home. One bystander said rescuers could be seen performing CPR on an officer in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Hanel then allegedly set fire to his home — with authorities saying Hanel dying in the blaze.

The flames quickly spread to nearby homes, wiping out at least four and damaging several more.

Witnesses say that fire spread quickly because Honolulu firefighters were staging nearby while waiting for police to give an all-clear.

BREAKING: Multiple police officers injured in shooting, home on fire in southeast Honolulu – KITV4 pic.twitter.com/ophdlkMmXO — BNO News (@BNONews) January 19, 2020

An unprecedented tragedy:

Unclear is if the landlord – a female, survived. The woman’s identity was not publicly released.

Several Honolulu Police Department vehicles were also damaged in the fire.

‘This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawaii,’ Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell posted on Twitter.

‘I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department.’

Reports on social media indicated the flames in the area are no longer active, but authorities had yet to day whether any of the home fires had been extinguished.