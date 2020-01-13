Amber Leist death: Los Angeles detective with LA County Sheriff’s Department struck and killed by car after helping elderly woman cross street.

Define tragedy? An off-duty sheriff’s detective was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday after she helped an elderly woman cross the street in Los Angeles, California, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. when Amber Joy Leist, 41, a 12-year veteran of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, returned to her car after assisting two people crossing the road in the Valley Village area. One of the pedestrians — a senior citizen — had fallen to the ground and Leist got out of her vehicle to help her, police added.

‘While she was returning to her vehicle, she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive when the light had turned green,’ Villanueva said during a news conference.

‘She was an outstanding detective,’ Villanueva said. ‘She would lead by example through her act of kindness.’

Leist was transported to a local area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver reportedly stopped at the scene and was cooperating with investigators according to Vilaneuva,

Leist, who was a 12-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, began her career as a sheriff’s deputy at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic. She was assigned to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station before moving to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, where she moved up the ranks from patrol to detective, Villanueva said.

LA County Sheriff’s Department grieving in the loss of one of their own:

News of Leist’s death shocked colleagues.

‘Today the LA County Sheriff’s Department is grieving,’ Villanueva said. ‘We are stunned by the sudden loss of a family member.’

Members of the police department would later line up and salute her body in silence, which was wrapped in the American flag and carried into a coroner marked vehicle, according to a video posted (see below) by the department on Twitter.

‘We line up with a heavy heart to ensure the safe passage of our fallen sister, @WHDLASD Deputy Amber Leist,’ the department posted on Twitter. ‘Sometimes, no words are necessary.’

Villanueva said Leist ‘leaves behind a family and two sons. One son who is currently serving in the Navy.’ He said he wants the family of Leist to know that everyone in the department will always be there for them.

‘It’s a tough day for our department,’ Villanueva said. ‘We’re going to get through this as a family.’