Alison MacKenzie missing: Prescott, Arizona woman disappears during weekend Belize getaway trip as efforts are made to find the mom of two as she remains unaccounted.

An Arizona mother-of-two girls has been reported missing after seemingly vanishing over the weekend while on vacation with her boyfriend in Belize.

Alison MacKenzie, 43, of Prescott, was on a catamaran tour off the coast of the Central American country when she disappeared early Saturday morning, The Daily Courier reports.

MacKenzie and her boyfriend Paige Rote, 58, along with the rest of their tour group, camped overnight Friday on a small island called Rendezvous Caye, according to BreakingBelizeNews.com.

When Rote woke up around 6 a.m. Saturday, his girlfriend was nowhere to be found.

‘They’re doing searches,’ Alison’s mother Cherie MacKenzie told the Courier. ‘So far, they haven’t come up with anything. We’re afraid she somehow ended up in the ocean and is gone.’

The couple had taken part in a three-day, two-night excursion with Raggamuffin Tours Limited. The company told BreakingBelizeNews.com that it is deeply distressed and concerned about the missing woman’s whereabouts, and has been in touch with her family.

‘Rаggаmuffіn Тоurѕ Lіmіtеd іѕ соореrаtіng fullу wіth lаw еnfоrсеmеnt оffісеrѕ іn thеіr іnvеѕtіgаtіоn іntо thіѕ іnсіdеnt,’ thе соmраnу ѕаіd. ‘Wе hаvе gіvеn thе Веlіzе Роlісе Dераrtmеnt соmрrеhеnѕіvе dеtаіlѕ оf аll раѕѕеngеrѕ аnd mеt wіth оur сrеw. Wе аrе аwаrе thаt ехtеnѕіvе іntеrvіеwѕ hаvе bееn соnduсtеd bу thе Роlісе аt Rеndеzvоuѕ Сауе аnd іn Сауе Саulkеr.’

What could have happened to missing Prescott mom?

Concerns had been expressed that the missing mom of two may have been drinking the evening prior to her disappearance and could’ve found herself inadvertently in harm’s way.

Reported channel5belize, ‘While police reports say that MacKenzie was last seen around ten on Friday night – her family claims they have received information that she was seen going into her tent around two-thirty on Saturday morning. According to police, MacKenzie was drinking that night.

‘Other reports say that MacKenzie didn’t appear to be her usual self. So, what happened on Rendezvous Caye? Did MacKenzie go for a night swim and got swept away? Or did something more sinister happen on the sandy beaches of this idyllic caye?’

Efforts to find the missing woman led to the United States Embassy aiding in the investigation.

‘We are trying to find the people that were on the catamaran tour boat with her,’ Cherie MacKenzie posted to Facebook. ‘We have no idea where in the world they may live. But we are praying if enough people send this around, someone who knows something will contact me.’

Alison, a Prescott resident since 1998, has two grown children.

‘My whole family is beyond devastated, it just doesn’t seem real,’ Cherie continued. ‘Her two daughters are past being consoled. They have lost their mother and best friend. I want her home with us, no matter how she may be found. I want my daughter back.’

MacKenzie and her boyfriend had been scheduled to return home in May of this year.