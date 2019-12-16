Do you like my mugshot? Joker obsessed man beats up ex girlfriend

Noel Mooney Derbyshire UK man in Joker mugshot sentenced two years after beating ex girlfriend.

A UK man obsessed with the Joker has been pictured wearing Halloween makeup of the Batman anti-hero following his arrest after beating up his ex girlfriend.

Noel Mooney, 35, was arrested following the attack on his former partner that was so savage that the man’s victim now suffers PTSD and may have permanent damage to her hearing and sight, the Derby Telegraph reported.

The comic book fan’s unidentified victim said Mooney was so obsessed with the DC Comics villain he ‘thinks he’s the Joker,’ the outlet reported.

Mooney was still in makeup upon his arrest, smiling/smirking as if in character for his Derbyshire Police mugshot.

Appearing in Derby Crown Court last week, Mooney was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The abuse was recorded as of happening in May, 2018 after an incensed Mooney crashed a party his ex was having celebrating the launch of her new business. The pair had broken up a month earlier.

‘If you think I’ve been violent in the past, watch me now,’ he warned her, trapping her in the house they used to share in Chesterfield and then punching and kicking her in an hours-long attack where he also dragged her by the hair, the report said.

When she tried to flee, he grabbed her by the throat and throttled her until her vision became blurred and she lost consciousness. She finally escaped by running to her car and calling for help.

‘She must have been terrified while you were carrying out these attacks and that did not stop you,’ Judge Robert Egbuna said during sentencing.

‘Now you ask the court to show you mercy, when you showed no mercy to her,’ he said, calling an unrepentant Mooney ‘a controlling individual’ who thinks women are his ‘property.’

And thus are the unrepentant episodes Batman villains starring in their starring role horror movie ….