Kimberly Touchton Georgia woman killed by flying truck tire while walking dog. Brian Seth Carmichael charged leaving scene of accident.

‘She never even knew what hit her.’ A Georgia man is facing charges after a tire flew off his truck and hit a woman in the head while walking her dog – killing her in what Houston County authorities described as a ‘freak accident.’

Brian Seth Carmichael, 25, of Fort Valley, was driving his 2003 Dodge Ram pickup late Sunday when one of its tires somehow got loose and traveled 400 yards from an overhead bridge into a trailer park below.

The tire struck Kimberly Touchton, 22, who was walking her dog at the time near Georgia State Route 49 and Highway 11.

‘She was likely unaware what hit her,’ Houston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kent Bankston told via the nypost.

‘It severed her spine,’ Bankston said. ‘It broke her neck and although they did attempt life-saving measures out there on the scene, she was dead when they got to the hospital. I don’t think she even knew what hit her.’

Touchton was later pronounced dead at a hospital after being found in the trailer park by her fiancé.

Cops took Carmichael into custody following the accident after finding his truck a quarter-mile from the scene, parked on the side of a road with one of its wheels missing.

‘So we started putting the pieces of the puzzle together and tracked him down using the truck’s tag,’ Bankston said.

Investigators also received an anonymous tip from someone who said that Carmichael told them he thought he ‘had hit something’ while driving, Bankston said.

Investigation continues as additional charges may follow:

Carmichael, has since been charged with leaving the scene of the accident without reporting a death or injury, a misdemeanor. He was ordered held late Monday on $2,600 bond, WMAZ reported upon turning himself in.

Deputies believe Carmichael, ‘knew what happened’ after the tire flew off his truck, with police declining to provide additional details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Bankston added that investigators are inspecting the man’s vehicle, and the results could lead to additional charges.

The woman’s death has been described as one of the more unusual instances of road deaths.

‘I’ve been doing this for 33, 34 years and this is probably one of the most, if not the most freak accident I’ve ever seen,’ Bankston reiterated.

Touchton, of Fort Valley, was a student at Central Georgia Technical College who worked at a nursing home, according to her Facebook profile. One of her cousins said she had a ‘heart of gold’ and loved just about everyone she met.

‘She was just too young too kind and too full of life!!!’ Candy Nicole Touchton Marberry posted. ‘[I’ll] never get over this it’s the worse [heartbreak] I’ll ever experience when life is just ripped from the people u love the most.’