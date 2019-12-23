: About author bio at bottom of article.

Arizona woman tries to set boyfriend on fire for not celebrating new...

Kathy Jones Avondale, Arizona woman arrested after trying to set roommate and lover on fire after refusing to celebrate her getting a new job at Subway.

An Arizona woman is accused of having tried setting her boyfriend on fire earlier this month cause he wouldn’t celebrate her new job at a Subway restaurant.

Kathy Jones, 46, of Avondale was arrested and charged on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count on criminal damage for the Dec. 11 incident, KHOU reported.

The man, Jason Davis, who is also her roommate, told investigators she sprayed him with lighter fluid and then threw lit matches at him at their mobile home.

Davis escaping with his life, then locked Davis out of their home as he awaited police arrival. That’s when Jones committed criminal damage to the door frame, court documents say.

Jones told police that although she had no memory of committing the allegations, while admitting being angry that the victim wasn’t interested in commending her for her new job at the fast food franchise.

Jones had imbibed two Smirnoff Ice vodka drinks and two drinks with rum, according to charging documents.

‘She was mad you didn’t celebrate it?’ asked azfamily reporter Briana Whitney.

‘Yeah, she was kind of mad about that,’ Davis said.

‘Did you expect her to try and light you on fire because of that?’ asked Whitney.

‘Uh no, I didn’t expect that,’ he said.

‘She threw lighter fluid and lighter matches?’ Whitney asked.

‘Yeah,’ Davis said.

‘Did you get burned at all?’ Whitney asked.

‘No, no, luckily,’ he said.

It remained unclear to what degree the woman had set out to ‘punish’ her male roommate and lover.

Jones remains held on a $15,000 bond.

Davis who has been with Jones for 6 years has indicated he ‘has no intention’ of giving up on their relationship…