Ari Behn suicide: Danish author & ex husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise kills self. Death now second among accusers claiming sexual misconduct against Hollywood actor, Kevin Spacey.

A Danish author who married into the Norwegian royal family and who was also one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday, his manager said.

News of Ari Behn‘s suicide death on Christmas day, came after the writer’s manager, Geir Hakonsund sent an email to AFP, in which he described the 47 year old man taking his own life. It remained unclear how or why the author killed himself.

Behn had been married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise between 2002 and 2017. They have three daughters, the youngest of whom is 11.

‘Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us,’ the Royal House of Norway said in a statement.

Martha Louise, 48, is the eldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja and fourth in line to the throne.

Princess Martha Louise announced a new relationship with Shaman Durek, 44, on Instagram in May.

It came two years after the royal divorced her author husband of 15 years.

Posted the royal: ‘He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet…And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses.

‘It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in.’

Ari Behn suffered from depression throughout large parts of his life. His breakthrough book was called literally “Sad as hell” & his latest, “Inferno”, dealt with experiencing what he described as ‘a living hell’ struggling with his own psyche. That’s why he’s no longer here. https://t.co/PWdL99ZneJ — Lefty Conspirator (@NoKnownFuture) December 26, 2019

Danish author struggled with depression.

Behn published his first book, a collection of short stories titled ‘Sad as Hell,’ in 1999. He also penned several novels and plays. His last published book, ‘Inferno,’ was released last year and detailed his struggle with mental health issues.

In December 2017, Behn came forward to accuse Spacey, 60, of groping him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. Spacey never responded to that allegation and has not responded to media overtures following Behn’s suicide death.

Of note, the death marks the second death among accusers against the actor.

An anonymous massage therapist who sued the actor for allegedly sexually assaulting him during a session in 2016 died in September.

The Oscar-winner has been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual misconduct. In July, sexual assault charges in Massachusetts involving an 18-year-old man were dropped. Spacey had denied the allegations.

What a coincidence! Norway’s Ari Behn, ex-royal and Kevin Spacey accuser, dies by suicide 👉 #First accuser: charges dropped (July)

👉 #Second accuser: died ahead of trial (October)

👉 #Third accuser Ari Behn: suicide (December)https://t.co/mdaB4ojKit — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) December 26, 2019