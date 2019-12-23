: About author bio at bottom of article.

How? Missing Southfield mom found dead near cabin where she disappeared

Adrienne Quintal found dead: Body of missing Southfield, Michigan mother who reported being involved in a gun battle before vanishing discovered.

A Michigan mother who went missing from her family’s cabin in October following a possible shootout with two men was found dead on Saturday.

Adrienne ‘Ada’ Quintal, 47, was found dead near a dam roughly 300 yards from the Honor, Mich., cabin she vanished from on Oct. 17, her family told FOX 2 Detroit.

The discovery of the missing woman’s body follows claims of the single mom having made a ‘desperate’ phone call just on 2.34 am to family members on the morning she vanished.

MLive.com reported the Southfield woman saying there were two men outside the cabin shooting while she was indoors. Quintal claimed having shot one of the men in the face.

When authorities arrived, there were multiple bullet holes and casings in the cabin, with Quintal nowhere to be found.

There was no blood or evidence that anyone had been injured, but her 9mm gun was on the floor, officials said.

She also left behind her personal belongings, including her vehicle, cellphone and purse, authorities said.

Mystery death produces no leads:

Quintal’s family had been part of the volunteer search and rescue team to find the missing woman on Saturday.

Her family shared news of the morbid discovery in a weekend Facebook post.

‘The search is over. We have not stopped searching for Ada for the past 9 1/2 weeks. Today we found her. We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending,’ the Saturday post read.

In the days after Ada’s disappearance, the family had posted a reward of $100K for information leading to her discovery.

‘It is gut-wrenching. I lay awake every night wondering where she is,’ her sister, Jenny Bryson, told the Detroit Free Press at the time.

An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

To date no leads or arrests have been made.