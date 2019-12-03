: About author bio at bottom of article.

3 Somerset women killed Woodbridge tractor trailer crash: Uchechukw Chukwuma, Brianna Martinez and Mikayla Powell identified as victims.

Three New Jersey women have died after their car rear-ended a tractor-trailer in Woodbridge late Friday, cops said.

Brianna Martinez, 23, was driving a Nissan Altima on Route 1 near Ford Avenue when the vehicle struck the tractor-trailer as the truck was pulling away from a stoplight at around 11:50 p.m., according to Sergeant Philip Agosta of the Woodbridge Police.

Mikayla Powell, 23, and Uchechukw Chukwuma, 24, both passengers in the Nissan, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinez was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she died.

‘This is a tragic accident,’ Sgt. Agosta said the nypost reports.

Cause of crash remains under investigation:

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and there are no pending arrests, police added.

‘He was stopped waiting for the light,’ Sgt. Agosta reiterated. ‘The light turned green, he was just about to start moving when he was rear-ended by this vehicle.’

Police have yet to reveal how fast Martinez’s car was traveling at the time of the crash.

Police have no witnesses at this time.

Chukwuma and Martinez were 2014 graduates of Franklin High School in Somerset, where all three victims are from according to ABC 7 NY.

A series of videos Powell posted to Instagram Stories starting at about 6pm Friday night revealed that the three women had spent the evening out with friends, toasting each other while at bars or restaurants. It remained unclear if alcohol played any part in the tragic crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (732) 634-7700