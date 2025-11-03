Shane Garcia, missing Long Island kayaker found dead in Shinnecock Bay after two kayaks turn up in marshes. Second kayaker, Aaron Monte-Marano remains missing.

In a tragic update, Long Island investigators have revealed one of two men reported missing kayaking in Shinnecock Bay over the weekend has been found dead, while the second kayaker continues to remain missing.

Police divers recovered the body of Shane Garcia, 27, in Shinnecock Bay on Sunday evening, Eyewitness News reported.

Garcia and Aaron Monte-Marano, 25, never returned from a trip on Saturday. Their kayaks and paddles were spotted Sunday morning, after washing ashore in marsh area.

Kayaks turn up along share leading to dive teams finding victim in water as second man remains missing

Using drones, ATVs and a search helicopter, police located an area where one of the kayakers may have been found. Divers went below and found Garcia dead in the water, PIX11 reported.

The search for Monte-Marano will resume on Monday morning.

According to Garcia’s girlfriend, ‘all contact was lost,’ after 3 p.m, Saturday afternoon with neither man returning home. At the time Garcia had sent a selfie to girlfriend, Jessica Sarah. It was the last time she would ever hear from either man.

A search for the two men in the immediate hours led to officers finding Garcia’s work van parked at the end of Shinnecock Avenue in Hampton Bays.

Posted Garcia’s girlfriend, previously, ‘The Coast Guard and both SCPD and Southampton Police Department have been conducting searches, and there has been no news as of yet. Those of you who know Shane personally know that he is the kind of person to show up for anyone and everyone- let’s do the same for him.’ .

Not immediately clear was whether the kayakers were donning life jackets or safety equipment.