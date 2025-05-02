Florida woman, 20, has sex with underage boy she met at funeral

A 20 year old Florida woman faces felony charges after she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage boy she met a funeral last year.

Ayla Gonzalez Salinas, 20, allegedly met the child in November 2024, before she and the boy started messaging with one another on social media, WPEC reported, citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO).

According to the arrest affidavit, Salinas and the child met up to engage in sexual activities on multiple occasions throughout the month of December.

While the minor’s age was redacted in documents, she was arrested and charged with seven felony counts of lewd or lascivious behavior, specifically lewd or lascivious battery of a victim aged 12 to 16.

Prior to authorities discovering the alleged inappropriate liaison between the woman and the child in January, Salinas allegedly coached the boy, that ‘they should get their ‘story’ straight’ in text messages.

Part of their ‘story’ involved the child saying he was the one who initiated the sexual relationship with the 20-year-old woman, per the affidavit obtained by WPEC.

Following the woman’s arrest on Monday, April 28, Salinas was charged with seven counts of lewd or lascivious battery of a victim.

She posted bond after midnight on Wednesday, April 30.

In the state of Florida, the charge of lewd and lascivious battery of a victim is punishable to a maximum of 15 years behind bars