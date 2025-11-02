Shane Garcia, Aaron Montemarano, Long Island kayakers go missing after sending a selfie to friend as they kayaked in Shinnecock Bay only to fail to return home later that night. The two men continue to remain un-accounted more than 24 hours later.

Long Island authorities have launched a search mission for two men who disappeared after sharing a selfie as they kayaked in Shinnecock Bay on Saturday.

Shane Garcia, 27, and Aaron Montemarano, 25, set out on a lime-green two-man ocean kayak along the eastern tip of Long Island, only for both men to fail to return home later that evening according to Newsday.

Police said Garcia sent a photo of himself and Montemarano on a kayak to his girlfriend during their day out, according to News 12 Long Island. When he never returned home that night, she called 911 and reported him missing.

What happened to two Long Island kayakers?

Investigators found Garcia’s car in Hampton Bays at the end of Shinnecock Road, Hampton Bays, Newsday reported. The photo he sent his girlfriend showed him and Montemarano kayaking near the Ponquogue Bridge.

‘We were kind of given a broad location. We’re trying to narrow that down,’ Southampton Police Sgt. Michael Walsh told the outlet. ‘It’s an active investigation. We’re trying to locate both of them at this point.’

Garcia was described as 6-foot-2 and weighing about 185 pounds, according to Patch. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and shirt, black pants and tan Nike sneakers. Cops did not provide a description of Montemarano, saying only that he was in the company of Garcia when he disappeared.

Not immediately clear was whether the kayakers were donning life jackets or safety equipment.

The kayak, a floatable device nor the two men as of Sunday late afternoon had yet to turn up.

Authorities did not indicate whether they believed the two men experienced a mishap in the waters or whether dive teams would be sent in.