Hopkinsville, Kentucky woman accidentally gets body parts, including human arms and fingers delivered instead of ordered medication as mixup is eventually resolved.

Talk about Halloween … A Kentucky woman, awaiting medical supplies received a rude shock when she opened mailed box items only to find human body parts, authorities said Friday.

A package that was meant for “surgical training” went to the wrong address in Hopkinsville on Wednesday — in southwest Kentucky, about 75 miles outside of Nashville, Tennessee, officials said.

The un-named woman believing she may have just been looped in a crime story in turn called 911 according to WSMV.

Body parts meant for surgical training delivered in mix-up

Told the woman via recorded 911 audio, ‘two boxes just arrived. One of them had human body parts and we don’t want to be in possession of body parts that don’t belong to us.’

Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel confirmed to LEX 18 that arms and fingers, used for ‘medical training,’ were accidentally delivered to the home instead of the woman’s medication order.

‘Yes, true story. She was expecting medical supplies and found arms and fingers in the box,’ Daniel said in a statement to NBC News.

‘The box was intended to be delivered for surgical training but was somehow delivered to her front porch.’

Which of course is to wonder, would the human body parts, which included arms and fingers on ice making an indelible addition to scary Halloween revelry.

Added Daniel, ‘The incident is believed to involve an airline company, a freight company, and a courier.’

According to Daniel who helped dispose of the human body parts, the un-named woman ultimately received the correct package.

‘We were able to reach the courier, who retrieved the package the following morning,’ Daniel said.

‘I left the scene with the box and stored it in our morgue until he arrived. The resident of the home was able to get her meds and medical supplies the following day as well.’

Daniel confirmed that body parts are sometimes shipped for transplants and research purposes.