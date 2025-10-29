: About author bio at bottom of article.

Travis Tyrone Payton arrested in Monroe, Louisiana triple murders of father his young daughter and friend. Victims id as Jaborris Simpson, Jamal Bosley and 2 year old girl, Jhersi Simpson.

Louisiana authorities have arrested a man in connection with a triple murder in Monroe early Tuesday that left two adults and a 2-year-old child dead.

Travis Tyrone Payton, 24, was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on three counts of first degree murder, home invasion and criminal conspiracy, early Wednesday morning, just on 2:10 a.m.

Monroe Police Department responding to a report of a shooting just on 2:56 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 28 arrived at a Grammont street residence to find the bodies of three individuals.

Why was Monroe dad and friend and toddler girl targeted?

The victims were identified as 27 year old adult male, Jamal Bosley, 27, 26 year old adult male, Jaborris Simpson, 25, along with a 2 year old female, Jhersi Simpson believed to be the daughter of Jaborris.

Bosley according to a Facebook post was described as being a friend of the father.

Read a Wednesday release: ‘Thanks to the tireless work of the Monroe Police Department (MPD) and detectives—and the courageous tips and information provided by members of our community—a prime suspect was identified and arrested within eight hours of yesterday’s press conference.’

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis promised justice would be forthcoming in the case.

‘A two-year-old baby — innocent, defenseless, and full of promise — was killed along with two adult males in a violent home invasion. This is not just a tragedy. It is a moral wake up call,’ Monroe Mayor Ellis said.

Reckoning with violent crime in Monroe

Ellis added that the city grieves with the family, and his administration will work to ensure all those involved are brought to justice and future crimes like this are prevented.

‘We have seen historic drops in violent crime in our City, but today is a sober reminder that the work isn’t done,’ Ellis said.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. No motive into the killings was immediately known.

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information to contact detectives at 318-329-2600.