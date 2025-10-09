Thomas ‘TJ’ Mauch missing Berkeley Heights, NJ man found dead

Thomas ‘TJ’ Mauch missing Missing Berkeley Heights, NJ man found dead according to fundraiser as GoFundme is launched to support wife, Julie and couple’s son amid tragic passing. No cause of death announced. No foul play.

A Berkeley Heights, NJ man who was reported missing over the weekend and who according to police was reported as ‘found’ on Tuesday according to a fundraiser is dead. The cause of the missing married father of a young son was not disclosed.

Thomas ‘TJ’ Mauch, 34, according to a release from the Berkeley Heights Police Department was last seen near at 4.45 .m on October 3 near Glenside Road in Berkeley Heights Township.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Berkeley Police confirmed that missing person, Thomas Mauch had been found. Nevertheless the notice also came with the additional caveat stating, ‘No additional information was available at the time of publication.’

What led to Berkeley Heights, NJ man’s sudden demise?

Authorities to date along with family have declined to state what led to the 34 year old man’s sudden death. Whether foul play was at play or whether the married dad’s death was self realized or the result of a medical or mental health crises?

Despite speculation as to Mauch’s cause of death and what led up to the man going missing, a report via the DailyVoice on Wednesday reported ’TJ’ as he was known to family and friends was ‘being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father, son, brother and friend who loved the New Jersey Devils.’

Read a GoFundme Fundraiser, ‘Everyone that knew TJ would describe him as dependable, loyal, hard-working, and kind-hearted. He could strike up a conversation with any Uber driver or stranger at a party,’ stated Laura Couch, Mauch’s sister-in-law.

The fundraiser will go toward supporting Julie and the couple’s 3 year old son, Henry as they navigate TJ’s loss.

‘While TJ’s loss will leave a void that can never be filled, his legacy lives on in the hearts of his family and friends that loved him so much,’ Couch wrote. ‘TJ’s love for his wife and son was evident in everything he did, and there are no words to express how deeply he will be missed.’

As of late Wednesday, more than $63,000 has been raised.