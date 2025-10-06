Thomas ‘TJ’ Mauch, missing Berkeley Heights, N.J man continues to be unaccounted for after being last seen early Friday morning amid mystery disappearance.

The family of a 34 year old missing Berkeley Heights, New Jersey man have requested the public’s assistance in the safe return of the family member who seemingly vanished early Friday morning.

Thomas ‘TJ’ Mauch according to a release from the Berkeley Heights Police Department was last seen near at 4.45 .m on October 3 near Glenside Road in Berkeley Heights Township.

New Jersey husband and young dad continues to remain unaccounted

Mauch who is described as being a white male and approximately 5’10” tall, was at the time of his disappearance wearing a hat, a grey zip-up fleece, black jeans, and hiking shoes.

Posted the missing man’s wife, Julie Mauch on FB: ‘Please be on the lookout for my husband. He is missing and we have yet to locate him. Please share. We live in BH, but he may have traveled to surrounding towns.’

As of late Sunday night, the missing husband and father to a young son had yet to make contact with his family and his whereabouts continued to be unknown.

The Berkeley Heights Police Department is encouraging the neighborhood to review their surveillance footage for anyone resembling Mauch.

If you have any information about his whereabouts or relevant video footage, please contact the Berkeley Heights Police Department at 908-464-1111.