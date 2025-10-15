Summer Equitz id as Disney World guest who killed herself at the Contemporary Resort Hotel close to the monorail ride. Tragedy comes months after woman announcing her pregnancy while traveling with her fiancee.

A Disney super fan who vanished from her home in Naperville, Illinois has been identified as the Disney World guest whose body was found at the Contemporary Resort Hotel in Florida, Tuesday night.

Summer Equitz, 31, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office died from multiple blunt impact injuries. Her cause of death was described as suicide. No further details as to the nature of her death was publicly shared.

Disney Super-fan had announced her pregnancy late last year

Equitz was found deceased at the Contemporary Resort hotel, near the Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Tuesday, October 14, circa 6.40 p.m, WKMG reported.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People Magazine that the 31-year-old woman’s death was not the result of being struck by a monorail as had been previously shared on social media.

The Contemporary Resort Hotel where Equity’s body was found features an A-frame design, with the Disney monorail track going through the building close to the lower floor, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Shared Eve Biaggi on Facebook, ‘I was inside the monorail. The Express monorail stopped abruptly when reach the contemporary building. It was very unusual and strange way to stop. We stayed stopped there for 20 minutes and then we returned to the ticket center and the monorail service was out for the rest of the night.’

Equitz death follows the woman previously announcing her pregnancy on Facebook in December of 2024 only to end up vanishing according to her family in Illinois, the dailymail reports.

At the time of the announcement of her pregnancy, Equity and her fiancé were traveling through Cairo, Egypt according to shared images on Facebook.

It remained unclear if Equitz carried her pregnancy to term.

Leading into her suicide, family members created a missing persons page on a Reddit thread for Disney fans, urging anyone who came across Equitz to call authorities. The thread stated Equitz vanishing only hours earlier.

The thread, since removed, mentioned Equitz honeymooning at the theme park.

Not immediately clear is how Equitz, who the dailymail cited as a Disney super fan came to arrive at the Orlando area themed park and what may have compelled to take her own life.