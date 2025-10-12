St. Helena Island mass shooting at Willie’s Bar and Grill in South Carolina leaves 4 dead, 20 injured as multiple gunmen wanted during packed early morning eruption of gunfire.

A mass shooting involving ‘multiple’ gunmen at a South Carolina island bar led to at least 4 dead, 20 injured, with up to four critically wounded after gunfire erupting just on 1 a.m, Sunday morning.

Initial reports told of gunfire erupting at packed venue, Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, South Carolina according to the the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Upon arriving at the scene deputies made contact with a large crowd of people, several of which were suffering from gunshot wounds,’ read a released statement from the sheriff’s office.

‘It was learned that hundreds of people were at the location when the shooting occurred. Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gunshots.’

The victims were rushed to the hospital by Beaufort County EMS on Sunday morning.

Their names have not yet been released, and the exact circumstances behind the shooting are not known at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

South Carolina authorities investigate

‘This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone,’ the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. ‘We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones.’

The sheriff’s office said detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence from the scene as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Master Sergeant Duncan at 843-255-3418. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County via the P3 Tips app, online at tipsbft.com , or by calling 844-TIPS-BFT.

There have been 335 mass shootings in the United States so far this year as of Sunday morning according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).