St Helena Island shooting fatal victims at Willie’s Bar & Grill identified as Amos Gary, Ashantek Danielle, and Roddy ‘NKayKay’ after multiple gunmen firing at packed South Carolina venue early Sunday morning. No arrests.

Social media users have identified three of the four victims killed in the mass shooting on St. Helena Island, South Carolina early Sunday as Amos Gary, Ashantek Danielle, and Roddy ‘NKayKay’ an island native along with an un-named security guard.

The shooting, described as one of the deadliest in Beaufort County’s recent history, left four people dead and at least 20 others injured after gunfire erupting at packed venue, Willie’s Bar and Grill following gunfire erupting from ‘multiple gunmen,’ early Sunday morning.

St Helena Island packed bar patrons flee for their lives after gunfire suddenly erupting

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were called to the popular local gathering spot just following reports of gunfire just on 1 a.m, Sunday morning. When law enforcement arrived, they discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite the efforts of first responders and paramedics, four victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. Several others were transported to area hospitals with injuries, including four who suffered critical injuries as the scene is now the focus of an active investigation.

Officials described the scene as chaotic, with dozens of people fleeing in panic as law enforcement worked to secure the area. Authorities are now interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to identify those responsible for the senseless act of violence that has left St. Helena reeling.

Come Sunday, friends and relatives shared the identities of three of the four fatalities, as those of Amos Gary, Ashantek Danielle, and Roddy “NKayKay”.

St Helena Island shooting victims remembered

Amos Gary was described by those who loved him as a humble, kind, and caring man.

Posted JusJon Brown: ‘Reading this hurt… finding out my cuz Amos Gary, passed away, broke my heart. My condolences to the whole family.’

Posted another relative, ‘with my family as we mourn the loss of my Nephew Amos Gary. Jr as we call him, was a gentle giant, I never heard him raise his voice. Jr was out there working protecting people from the same type of mess that killed him. I’ve never known jr to hurt anyone. He loved his family and friends, even when people did him wrong, he never tried to get revenge. This hit home very strong. I’m sorry for loss of the others that died on the scene with him and condolences to their family.’

Recent transplant to St Helena Island

Ashantek Danielle, hailing from Atlanta worked at Taylored Services and studied at UEI College according to her Facebook profile. She had recently made St. Helena her home.

Posted Ivory Albarezz: ‘Not My F**king Cousin Mannnnn !!! Not My First Cousin !!!! Ashantek Danielle.

‘Cause When Y’all Gonna Put The Fucking Guns Down Mannn !!! She Didn’t Deserve This & Neither Does Her Babies Man !!! I’m Lost For Words !! & SHOCKED Don’t Even Cover It!’

Stated Alexandriana Rucker: ‘I rode with you when you got your first car , My little sweet and sour patch I am going to miss you and talking junk with you Ashantek Danielle miss goin Starbucks with you.’

Beaufort County officials continue to investigate mass shooting

Roddy ‘NKayKay’ a much beloved St. Helena native was identified as the third fatality.

Candlelight vigils have been held across St. Helena Island in the aftermath.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting with assistance from state and federal agencies. Detectives have not yet announced any arrests or identified suspects but confirmed they are following multiple leads as they seek ‘multiple individuals’ who they believe instigated the tragic mass shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Master Sergeant Duncan at 843-255-3418. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County via the P3 Tips app, online at tipsbft.com , or by calling 844-TIPS-BFT.

There have been 335 mass shootings in the United States so far this year as of Sunday morning according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).