Sadie Fleming, Washington, Connecticut mom undergoing mental health crises and experiencing paranoia charged with drowning her one month old baby son in river. Mom said she woke up and believed she was being chased by ‘Illuminati’ people.

A Washington, Connecticut mother is accused of killing her one month old son after investigators say the mother was observed coming out of a brook all wet shortly before her child was found drowned.

Police say Sadie Fleming killed her son Hudson, after a family member reported the two missing on June 8th. State Police put a Silver Alert out that morning.

That family member said Fleming had been ‘hearing voices’ during the past week.

Troubled parent was undergoing mental health crises

State Police say hours after their silver alert went out, Fleming was found walking along the road by herself. Police said, ‘Sadie’s clothing was soaking wet and her mental state appeared to be altered.’

When asked where her baby was multiple times, Fleming retorted, ‘what baby?’

Baby Hudson was found an hour later in Mallory Brook having been drowned.

State police say they learned Fleming had been seeking mental treatment since 2019, after she began hearing voices and self-harming.

Following her arrest, the mother is alleged to have told police of having thoughts of ‘Illuminati people’ trying to ‘get’ her started. Sadie according to police said she remembered waking up at her house yesterday and that it was dark outside. Sadie said she took her mother’s purse, left the house, and tried to get into her mother’s car to ‘get away from people’ who were ‘trying to kill her’.

Washington mother had sought additional prescriptions for her condition

Police say earlier in the week, Fleming had requested a telehealth appointment with doctors because she was having paranoia again and feeling manic.

The doctor nevertheless declined prescribing Fleming new medication on account that she was still breast feeding. At the time, police allege the mother being on several medications.

According to her arrest report, DCF had an open investigation with Fleming. Police say Fleming was scared the baby would be taken away.

Fleming is charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child, WFSB reported.

She is being held on a $5,000,000 bond.