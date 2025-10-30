Kristina Taylor & Tara Johnson, Lakeside, Florida women arrested for sexual cyber harassment of ex boyfriend after sending explicit images to new girlfriend as Hope House director resigns

A jilted Florida woman and her friend have been charged with sexual cyber harassment after sending sexually explicit photos of a man to his new lover.

Kristina Taylor, 36, and her friend, Tara Johnson, 36, both of Lakeside, Florida were arrested Monday for allegedly distributing ‘intimate’ images of Taylor’s former love interest to his new partner according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Hope House director corresponded with new girlfriend criticizing her new boyfriend’s ‘character’

Taylor is accused of sending explicit images of her ex-boyfriend to Johnson, then the executive director of non-profit Hope House in Bartow.

Johnson allegedly forwarded those pictures, as well as a video of the man with Taylor, onto the man’s new girlfriend after connecting with her on Facebook according to FOX13.

She allegedly told the woman she was concerned about his ‘character.’

The sheriff’s office was notified of the alleged incident on October 16 when a report was made accusing Taylor of distributing X-rated content of her ex-boyfriend without his consent.

The identities of both the alleged victim and his new partner have not been made public.

‘Sharing intimate and personal images of someone without their permission can cause harm to the reputation of the victim,’ Sheriff Grady Judd said after the arrests.

‘And the motivation to do something like this to someone is typically out of spite, anger, or jealousy. It serves no purpose other than to humiliate or intimidate.’

‘Habitual iPhone Breaker, Super mom, Executive Director at Hope House Florida’

Taylor told detectives that she is a partner in an insurance business, while Johnson shared that she was the executive director of Hope House an organization that serves single women during their pregnancies and the first few months after giving birth.

Following the news of Johnson’s arrest, Hope House shared that Taylor had decided to step down from her position with the company, WFLA reported.

‘We want to share an important update regarding Hope House leadership. After years of exceptional service, our Executive Director Tara Johnson has chosen to step down to focus on personal matters,’ the statement read in part.

Johnson’s bio described her as a ‘Habitual iPhone Breaker, Super mom, Executive Director @hope_house_fl.’

According to Taylor’s Facebook account, she is a partner at Goosehead Insurance and previously worked at Wells Fargo.

Taylor and Johnson were booked into the Polk County jail on Tuesday and were released a day later on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.

They face charges of sexually cyberharassing in the first offence.

Sending explicit images without the subject’s consent is punishable by up to one year in jail, one year of probation, or a fine of $1,000.