A Ukrainian crypto investor and popular investment blogger has been found dead inside his Lamborghini amid one of the biggest digital currency market crashes in history.

Konstantin Galich, otherwise known as Kostya Kudo online, 32, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv‘s Obolon district. Authorities have ruled the death a suicide.

The Kyiv Police Department said a firearm registered under Galich’s name was also found at the scene the dailymail reported.

RIP Konstantin Galish An early Ukrainian crypto investor, builder, and believer, gone far too soon. This space moves fast, and sometimes we forget there are real people behind every wallet, every trade, every loss. Please take care of yourselves. No portfolio is worth your… pic.twitter.com/F3SqIuflnQ — 0xMarioNawfal (@RoundtableSpace) October 11, 2025

The perils of crypto trading and investing

At the time of the crypto market crash, Galish had lost at least $30 million of investors’ money who had trusted him to manage their funds according to the Financial Express. All investor funds the investor managed were effectively wiped out, along with the crypto trader’s personal holdings.

The alleged suicide comes just days a steep sell off that saw Bitcoin tumble 9.5% off its highs of $120,000 to $111,000, while Solana and XRP dropped nearly 20%.

The crypto crash was triggered by Donald Trump’s threats to impose 100 percent tariffs on China within weeks. The announcement spurred widespread risk aversion, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 falling 2.7% and 3.5% respectively, representing their steepest declines in six months amid rising market volatility.

Data from CoinGlass revealed that the crash triggered over $19 billion in liquidations in crypto markets, largely from leveraged long positions. The largest single liquidation, valued at $203 million, occurred on the Hyperliquid exchange in the ETH/USDT pair.

Ukraine Crypto investor was a rising star and fateful victim to market volatility

Within 24 hours of Trump’s sudden announcement, around $400 billion was wiped off the value of the crypto market, underscoring the risks of trading the still volatile digital market.

In the aftermath, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek called for regulatory reviews of major exchanges following massive losses. He questioned whether trading platforms had temporarily halted operations, potentially preventing users from responding during the sell-off, the Tribune reported.

Along with being a dominant crypto investor, Galish was also the co-founder and CEO of the Cryptology Key trading academy. The academy’s YouTube channel has over 98,600 subscribers, and its Instagram page is followed by more than 100,000 people.

Ganich was known for his luxurious lifestyle, reportedly owning multiple high-end cars, including a 2020 Lamborghini Urus, a 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB and a 2012 Mercedes-Benz 220 CDI.

Ganich’s death shocked Ukraine’s crypto community, where he had gained prominence for his trading insights and commentary on digital asset adoption. His passing has reignited discussions about the mental health pressures faced by traders and influencers amid the volatility of global markets.

Ganich’s death underscores the emotional toll of extreme financial volatility. The investor’s passing serves as a somber reminder of the human cost behind market turmoil, especially in a nation increasingly dependent on digital finance for stability.