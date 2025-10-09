Kada Scott, missing Philadelphia woman and rising beauty queen had complained about being harassed days before failing to turn up to her place of work at an assisted senior facility as police and family now try to find her.

Is she safe? A 23 year old Philadelphia woman who failed to make it to her overnight job at an assisted senior facility had complained to her family and friends she had been harassed before suddenly disappearing over the weekend.

Kada Scott, an aspiring beauty queen was last seen Saturday night making her way to work, circa 9.45 p.m, at ‘The Terrace at Chestnut Hill’, located on East Abington Avenue, only to fail to ever turn up to the senior center, ‘Bridge Senior Living’ where she worked.

What happened to missing 23 year old Philadelphia woman?

Detectives said the facility does not have surveillance cameras, and they recovered her vehicle still parked outside the facility.

‘You have a 23-year-old young lady who has completely disappeared. We have no cell phone activity or social media activity and she’s not reached out to family or friends,’ said Captain John Craig of Northwest Detectives as police now plead for the public’s assistance in bringing the missing woman back home.

Scott’s phone has since gone dead, along with no activity on her social media accounts since disappearing according to 6ABC.

‘I just need her to come home and be safe. That’s what I fear – she’s not safe,’ her mother, Kim Matthews told the outlet. The parent describes her daughter’s abrupt disappearance ‘very uncharacteristic.’

23 year old had complained she was being harassed by an unidentified individual

‘She would just not leave and not contact friends or family,’ Matthews said.

The mom says it was just like any other Saturday night.

She saw Scott at home before she left for her 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift at the facility on East Abington Avenue. The Penn State grad recently started working at the assisted living facility as she pursued her entrepreneurial dreams.

‘Creative spirit. Very artistic,’ said Scott.

Months earlier, Scott, a rising beauty pageant queen had been in the running to be the next Miss Pennsylvania USA along with representing her state in the national Miss USA pageant.

Police say Scott’s disappearance is especially concerning because she had reported being harassed prior to going missing.

‘Days prior to her disappearance, Miss Scott related to family and friends that unknown individuals or person had been harassing her via phone. We’re investigating that. We’re trying to learn more,’ Capt. Craig said.

Police urge the public to come forward with any clues that might assist search

‘She did mention it to them,’ said Matthews, ‘but didn’t give any names or anything like that, so we’re trying to piece it together to find out exactly who these people are.’

Police have used helicopters and K-9 units in their search and are continuing to canvass the area, interview those close to Scott, and examine her social media accounts for clues.

Scott is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build and weighing about 120 pounds.

The facility’s management, Bridge Senior Living, whom Scott worked for released a statement saying:

‘We take our associates’ safety and wellbeing very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s efforts to locate Ms. Scott. As this is an active investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time. Our thoughts are with Ms. Scott and her family, and we remain hopeful for a positive outcome.’

Captain Craig is urging anyone with information – ‘no matter how small’ – to share it with Philadelphia police investigators.

‘No matter what information you have, think of it as a possible piece of a large jigsaw puzzle,’ said Craig on Wednesday. ‘If there’s 100 pieces to a puzzle, you may think yours is insignificant, but without your piece, that jigsaw puzzle is not being solved.’

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.