Kada Scott human remains thought to be found in wooded area of Germantown following tip off of missing Philadelphia beauty pageant queen, days after the arrest of Keon King who is thought to have abducted and killed her after woman failing to return home from work.

Human remains thought to be that of a missing Philadelphia beauty pageant queen were found in a ‘fresh grave’ in a wooded area in Germantown, police announced on Saturday.

The discovery was made behind at an abandoned school near Awbury Arboretum in Germantown, an area that was the focus of an intensive search for missing 23-year-old woman, Kada Scott since Wednesday.

Female human remains were found behind an abandoned elementary school near the Awbury Arboretum in Germantown during the search for Kada Scott .. described as a “fresh grave” pic.twitter.com/xtDtzlLXuL — PHILLYHEADLINES (@PHILLYHEADLINE) October 18, 2025

Female human remains found in fresh shallow grave in woods in Germantown

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said a ‘very specific’ anonymous tip came in overnight, and officers were back out at the scene around 10 a.m.

The remains, which Stanford said appeared to be those of a female, were found in a shallow grave in a heavily wooded area.

Sources say police found physical evidence at the scene during Wednesday’s search, including Scott’s debit card and a phone case, Action News reported.

The medical examiner’s office was in the process of positively identifying the remains.

Police say tips had been flooding in after they announced the arrest of 21-year-old Keon King of Southwest Philadelphia, who authorities say was the last person in contact with Scott.

King has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and other offenses in connection with Scott’s disappearance.

Police are still working to determine how King and Scott knew each other, but they believe the pair came into contact in the days prior to her disappearance early October.

Suspect had prior history of targeting female victims

Before her disappearance, Scott had told people that she was being harassed, but it is unclear if King was the person allegedly harassing her.

Scott vanished the night of Saturday, Oct. 4, after leaving her workplace, an assisted senior facility in Chestnut Hill.

King is being held on $2.5 million bail.

King is also facing charges in what officials call a similar case from earlier this year in which a woman was allegedly kidnapped and strangled, but survived.

Those charges were dropped when the accuser failed to appear in court, but will now be refiled, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said.

In the first case, the prosecutor said King kidnapped a woman from in front of her house, ‘threw her in her car, assaulted her and eventually let her out.’