Elgin OK teacher dies after 2 year battle after date night gone...

Holly Hill, Elgin Oklahoma teacher dies after 2 year battle after date night at local restaurant ends up with 30 year old suffering severe chemical burns to her esophagus after ‘accidentally’ poured cleaning solution when she asked for a second margarita.

A tragic death or a death linked to negligence or even foul play? Oklahoma investigators are exploring the recent death of a 30-year-old Elgin Public Schools teacher whose family allege her passing stems from a horrifying incident that happened on Valentine’s Day 2023 while out on a date.

According to Holly Hill’s mother, Kelly Hunter, her daughter was out on a date with her husband at Hacienda Las Margaritas Bar & Grill when she was served what was supposed to be a second margarita — but instead, it reportedly contained an industrial cleaning solution.

Elgin Public Schools teacher suspicious death to be investigated

‘Her mouth was on fire, and she knew something wasn’t right,’ Hunter posted on X. ‘She immediately ran to the bathroom, vomiting and trying to rinse her mouth with water.’

Relative, Jaclyn Brinkley said her cousin is sadly no longer with them ‘due to negligence of a restaurant.’

Holly suffered severe chemical burns to her esophagus, spending the next two years undergoing dozens of procedures, hospitalizations, and painful recoveries, News9 reported.

Doctors recently said her esophagus was finally showing signs of healing — but just days later, severe complications set in, with the beloved Elgin teacher passing away on Thursday, October 24, 2025.

According to the personal injury attorney who represented Hill, the case reached a confidential settlement earlier this year. Her family are now seeking criminal accountability.

Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said he has reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate Hill’s death as ‘suspicious.’

Shared Elgin Public Schools Superintendent Nate Meraz in the aftermath of Holly’s death, ‘Holly was a dedicated teacher, Elgin Alumni, and beloved mother and wife. We lift her family up in prayer.’

Hill leaves behind her children, husband and a loving family.

The restaurant has not yet publicly acknowledged Hill’s death.