Eman Abdelhadi, University of Chicago ‘firebrand’ socialist professor charged with violent felonies during anti ICE protests protesting Trump administrations round up of ‘criminal illegals.’

An outspoken University of Chicago professor known for her allegiance to ‘socialist’ principles has been arrested and charged with violent felonies following riots at an ICE facility in the city, law enforcement has stated.

Eman Abdelhadi, an associate professor in the university’s Department of Comparative Human Development, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a government employee, a Class 3 felony, and two counts of resisting/obstruction peace, a Class A misdemeanor, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News.

HAPPENING NOW – ICE finally cracks down at Broadview, IL — snipers on rooftops, armored vehicles in the streets. Protesters are being dragged out — and law & order is being restored the way it should be. pic.twitter.com/tUduweeKAj — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) October 3, 2025

Anti-ICE demonstrators gather challenging Trump administration’s round of ‘criminal’ illegals

Abdelhadi was released from custody after her initial appearance on Saturday.

The Chicago college professor’s arrest follows ongoing demonstrations challenging the Trump administration’s controversial anti-immigration policy which has seen ICE agents conducting raids in the city to ‘round up’ what it decries as ‘dangerous illegal criminals.’

Abdelhadi was arrested after engaging in violent confrontations along with other protesters outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois.

Abdelhadi posted pictures from the rally on Friday, including a photo of state troopers, whom she accused of ‘enforcing [President] Trump’s agenda of terrorizing our community with abductions,’ her X account shows.

‘Claim: rioters attacked ICE,’ Abdelhadi wrote in another post. ‘Truth: ICE rushed at unarmed protesters standing on a patch of grass.’

She also reposted a video of herself yelling ‘Shame!’ at police officers while wearing a ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt.

University of Chicago unapologetic firebrand

In the weeks since ICE being deployed in Illinois in early September, there have been a slew of violent confrontations with police, with protesters being pepper sprayed for ‘failing’ to leave designated ICE facility perimeters. In one episode over the weekend, a female protester was shot by border patrol agents after alleging they were ‘ambushed’ by a convoy.

Abdelhadi, who previously took her employer to task during the school’s ‘Socialism 2025’ conference made headlines over her virulent critique of UoC at a socialist event earlier this summer.

‘F–k the University of Chicago, it’s evil, you know it’s a colonial landlord. Like, why would I put any of my political energy into this space? I kind of had a little bit of disdain for people who spent their time doing that,’ the academic said during her July address.

Posted Abdelhadi in May, 2024 referencing the ongoing conflict in Gaza which has since led to thousands of civilians killed, ‘The bombs were American made, never forget that. Never ever forget that.’

The University of Chicago has to date declined to publicly comment on Abdelhadi’s arrest and whether the educator now faced any disciplining.