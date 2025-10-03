Cam Higby conservative activist pepper sprays Taylor Forte Prince George’s County Public teacher at an outdoor venue where he encourages ‘leftists’ to debate him after the woman tried to take off his MAGA hat.

A conservative influencer has caused disconcert after sharing video of himself pepper spraying who he decried as a ‘violent leftist’ harassing him before attempting to remove his MAGA hat at an outdoor venue in Washington D.C.

Cam Higby, an activist and journalist for ‘Today is America’, posted video of himself and a fellow MAGA fan sitting outside Union Station offering a chance to debate people as part of their ‘Fearless Tour’.

HERE IS WHAT HAPPENED! Two different angles of her harassing us and then eventually assaulting Cam Higby. pic.twitter.com/h2FHqPN9d8 — Lancevideos (@lancevideos) October 2, 2025

Conservative agitator sets up debating leftists

The episode comes off the heels of Higby and his partner David Khait traveling across the country and setting up on various college campuses with microphones and signs that say things like ‘The left is violent. Let’s talk,’ for what they’re calling the ‘Fearless Tour.’

In the clip taken Wednesday, just on 8 p.m, a woman is seen sitting directly between the two men, seemingly attempting to agitate the pair.

At some point, the woman, tried to grab Higby’s MAGA hat, throwing the controversial clothing item in his face as he falls off his chair.

The agitated woman is heard telling Higby and Khait ‘you’re evil and you’re violent’ and ‘you’re not Christians.’

As the woman tries to get away, Higby suddenly takes out pepper spray and proceeds to spray her, leading to woman tumbling into a bush, while heard uttering, ‘Stupid b***!’

‘A leftist decided to physically attack me at Union Station tonight. I deployed mace in self defense,’ Higby captioned the video.

Posted Higby on X, ‘I gave at least 4 verbal warnings to cease touching me – and then she attacked.’

FOX5 reported the woman being arrested by the United States Park Police.

Explained Higby speaking to the outlet, ‘I told her to back up and stop touching me, and she lunged at me and attacked me.’

‘It took four federal police officers to hold her down, and finally they loaded her into the back of the police car.’

‘Radical leftist’ outed as Prince George’s County Public teacher

The woman since identified as Taylor Alexandra Forte, a public school teacher in Prince George’s County was booked on multiple charges, officials said while declining to elaborate what those charges were. Soon after ‘her quick release’ Forte confirmed on X being the woman who had attempted to take off Highby’s MAGA cap.

Posted Forter following her release, ‘Hello it is I! The LEFTIST ATTACKER,’

A regard of Taylor Forte’s X account sees her self identify as a ‘drummer, monk, teacher and cancer.’

Higby said that he keeps the pepper spray with him ‘at all times,’ as he’s faced violence for his views before, including being punched in Seattle at a vigil for Charlie Kirk.

Explained Higby, ‘I think I show incredible restraint with the points at which I use my Mace, because I personally think after four verbal warnings not to touch me, it would have been perfectly valid to use it.

‘The roles are reversed, and I’m overly criticized because it’s a woman, but I don’t know what she has on her, and I’m not going to throw a punch at her. I think that using Mace is way better [alternative].’

The incident led to Higby being both applauded and condemned over his use of pepper spray.

Wrote one user on X, ‘Weak move bro.’

Retorted another, ‘I would’ve knocked her out… bro. Wtf do you expect him to do?’

Come Thursday, Fearless Debates shared pictures on social media of them set up on Georgetown University’s campus for more debates. Indeed…