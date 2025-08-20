Oxon Hill shooting leaves one man dead, teen injured along with 3rd man who fell fleeing scene. Episode happened near Eastover Shopping Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland near Washington D.C line. Incident comes days after Trump admin launching ‘crime crackdown’ in Washington D.C.

One person has been killed and at least one more wounded in a shooting near the Eastover Shopping Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland police said on Wednesday afternoon.

🚨 #BREAKING: Shooting in Prince George’s County, MD Two men were shot in Oxon Hill, Maryland one has died and the other is hospitalized, sources told 7News. Police responded to the incident around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday on the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway, near the D.C.… pic.twitter.com/Q08aym4EAB — Jamal Amin (@JamalibnAmin) August 20, 2025

Countless shell casings

The gun violence happened at 2 p.m. in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway Service Road according to Prince George’s County police.

Both of the people shot were described as male, police said. One man died at the scene with a teenage boy taken to the hospital. The teen’s injuries were not considered not life-threatening, Prince George’s County Police said in a post.

Police said a third person left the scene without being transported to a hospital. The third person who did not receive medical treatment ‘was injured just trying to get away from the scene,’ WTOP reported, with the man sustaining injuries after falling to the ground as they fled.

Read a post shared on X, ‘There is a very large crime scene here. There are many shell casings on Indian Head Hwy 1/2 block from DC line.’

Oxon Hill shooting comes days after ‘crackdown’ on Washington D.C crime

The incident comes days after the Trump administration ordered a ‘crackdown’ of violence in Washington D.C. in order to make the area ‘safer’.

A report via the Hill told of National Guard troops and federal officers being most prominently placed in tourist hot spots and other wealthier parts of the city.

Of the 556 arrests tallied by the White House since it began increasing federal law enforcement presence on Aug. 7, nearly half of the arrests, 233, have been classified by the administration as migrants without legal status, a White House official said Tuesday according to the Hill.

Police said Wednesday’s shooting remains under investigation. No information of any suspect(s) was immediately forthcoming.

Police had yet to say what led up to the shooting.