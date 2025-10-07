Brazilian Instagram star Adair Mendes Dutra Junior aka Junior Dutra dies from ‘fox eyes plastic’ surgery ‘gone wrong’ with the fashion influencer previously blaming the surgeon for procedure that ‘went wrong’.

A Brazilian fashion influencer has died following complications from cosmetic surgery which sought to reproduce ‘fox eyes’.

Adair Mendes Dutra Junior — known online as Junior Dutra — a content creator with over 123,000 followers on Instagram — passed away on October 3. The social media influencer’s death comes less than a month after an interview with Brazilian news network Feed TV, where he alleged that he had gotten an infection following a cosmetic procedure ‘gone wrong’ from celebrity surgeon Fernando Garbi in March.

Fashion influencer filed suit against Brazilian cosmetic surgeon prior to passing away

In the interview, Junior claimed he sought medical treatment at a local hospital for an infection that developed after the cosmetic procedure. Junior also provided the outlet videos of what appeared to be him receiving a procedure on his face, as well as subsequent videos where his face appeared to be bruised and swollen. The influencer said they were being actively monitored by a dermatologist.

In an interview with Brazilian magazine Quem, Junior’s friend Gean Souza said after Dutra experiencing an infection, Junior ‘became ill, felt very short of breath, and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital’ on Oct. 3.

Prior to his death, Junior had filed a a request for investigation against Garbi along with filing a suit against Garbi, alleging illegal practice of medicine, fraudulent misrepresentation and serious bodily injury according to Brazil’s Portal Leo Dias.

The fox eye surgery, which lifts the outer corners of the eyes to create a sharper, feline shape, has gained traction globally among celebrities and influencers.

Cosmetic surgeon denies culpability in Brazilian fashion influencer’s death

Garbi has since vehemently denied that the influencer’s apparent infection was related to the procedure he conducted in March according to People.

In a statement posted on Garbi’s Instagram, the doctor’s lawyer, Marcelo Cheli, firmly denied that Garbi had any ‘connection’ to Junior’s death, writing that any claims to the contrary were made ‘by people eager for brief moments of notoriety.’

‘All legal measures, in the civil and criminal spheres, will be taken against the authors of the insults and slander, so that they respond, to the exact extent of their responsibilities, for the injuries perpetrated against Doctor Fernando,’ the statement added.

Reiterated Souza, Junior’s friend, ‘He still had many dreams to fulfill, he wanted to be closer to his family, to go abroad.’

Adding, ‘What we want now is justice.’

According to his social media, Dutra was based in São Paulo, Brazil and worked as a fashion stylist.