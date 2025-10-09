: About author bio at bottom of article.

Penthouse pet accused of wooing lonely ‘old’ men online only to rob...

Adva Lavie aka Mia Ventura Shoshana ‘femme fatale’ accused of scamming & robbing desperate lonely old men after reaching out to unsuspecting victims on dating apps. Los Angeles woman who hails from Israel and previously served in the IDF is alleged serial burglar.

Also a hawt bixch … A former Penthouse pet and adult performer is alleged to have reached out to ‘lonely, older’ men on dating apps only to rob her ‘love-struck’ victims.

Adva Lavie, 27, is accused of targeting a slew of luxury homes in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles vixen claims being a victim of ‘shadowy’ conspiracy

Cops say the ‘sultry vixen’ acted as the victims ‘girlfriend or companion’ before committing the burglaries across Los Angeles County.

Lavie, who hails from Israel and previously served in the Isreal’s IDF army would appear at her would be paramour’s address in a sports vehicle, alternating between a black Porsche Macan SUV and white Mercedes coupe according to investigators.

Lavie according to cops also used the names Mia Ventura Shoshana and Shana in her alleged scheme.

Despite the allegations against her, Lavie has professed her innocence, insisting she’s fallen victim to a ‘shadowy’ conspiracy.

Explained the vixen speaking to the dailymail: ‘I think when you probably hang out with someone really powerful and someone really connected, if you piss them off, it’s problematic because they can really f*** you over.’

The woman claimed that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department allegations were ‘all new’ to her and that she was ‘just literally waking up to this right now.’

After being told about the allegations against her, Lavie is alleged to have told the dailymail: ‘Wow, that’s horrible.

‘This is really bad, oh my God.’

Lavie said she ‘hopes’ everything would ‘go away soon,’ since she did not have the ‘mental power’ to deal with the allegations.

Adding, ‘Like, I have no idea what to do,’ before abruptly hanging up on the dailymai.

Adva Lavie aka Mia Ventura Shoshana ‘femme fatale’

In 2022, a former Israel Defense Forces soldier identified as Mia Ventura was announced as a new member of the subscription-based platform HoneyDrip.com.

The woman had served in the IDF for two years, according to the press release.

Ventura aka Lavie then worked as a flight attendant at an Israeli airline after completing her service before getting laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was then that Lavie ‘gained a large social media following stemming from her travels around the world.’

After her newfound success, Lavie ‘shifted her focus to modeling despite disappointment from friends and family due to religious beliefs.’

The release boasted that Ventura had more than 500,000 followers on Instagram and had appeared in ‘many magazines.’

The suspected serial burglar is 5-foot-7, 104 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

It remained unclear what charges Lavie now faced.

Detectives are now asking the public’s assistance in locating other potential victims.

Residents with information on her whereabouts are asked to call detectives at 818-878-1808 or 818-374-9500, or bashful victims can call anonymously at Crime Stoppers, 800-222-TIPS.