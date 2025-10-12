Karla Garcia the mother of a 12-year-old New Britain, Connecticut girl, Jacqueline ‘Mimi’ Torres found dead in container to be charged with her murder along with boyfriend, Jonatan Nanita. Mother’s sister, Jacqueline Garcia also faces charges. Boyfriend yet to be located.

A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with the murder of the woman’s 12 year old daughter after the girl was found deceased in a container at an abandoned property in New Britain, Connecticut last week.

Police said the charges for the mother and her boyfriend include murder and conspiracy to commit murder, NBC Connecticut reported.

While authorities declined to identify the mother and her boyfriend alleged to have assisted in the 13 year old girl’s demise, social media previously identified the mother as Karla Garcia and her boyfriend Jonatan Nanita.

‘Homeschooled’ 12 year old girl was never reported missing

The victim, 12-year-old-girl, Jacqueline ‘Mimi’ Torres was observed having gone missing by her father, Victor Torres, sometime in late January, after the parent was unable to make contact with his daughter during her January 29th birthday. At the time, Mimi’s mom, Karla had sole custody of their daughter. The father had previously complained of Karla ‘disengaging’.

Notice of the child’s remains came following a report of suspicious behavior in the area of 80 Clark St. in New Britain on Wednesday afternoon. Following a search of the abandoned property, officers discovered a large container in the backyard along the fence line.

Officers opened the container and found human remains inside. New Britain Police Chief Matt Marino said the recovered body, since identified as that of Jacqueline Torres was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police said on Monday that the family had been living in Farmington and they believe that Jacqueline was the victim of prolonged abuse and malnutrition and she likely died in 2024. They believe that her body was kept in the basement of the family’s Farmington home, then moved in 2025 when the family moved.

Karla Garcia boyfriend wanted in murder of 12 year old Connecticut girl

At no point had the girl’s mother or her boyfriend reported the girl missing. The mother’s sister, Jacqueline Garcia is thought to have assisted in the disposal of the 12 year old girl’s body.

WFSB reported the aunt being charged with with risk of injury to a child, first-degree unlawful restraint and cruelty to persons under 19 years of age and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police had yet to locate the mother’s boyfriend and bring him to custody. Police are asking for help locating the boyfriend, Jonatan Nanita.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart speaking to press said the house has been vacant for more than two years and the last known schooling Jacqueline Torres had was homeschooling.

The cause of the child’s death is pending further studies, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Department of Children & Families asks anyone who has information to contact law enforcement.

‘We are profoundly saddened by the report we received late Wednesday night regarding the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of an adolescent girl. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, neighbors, and others who knew her and for the pain and loss they are experiencing,’ DCF said in a statement.

New Britain Police Chief Matt Marino, Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson, New Britain Mayor Stewart and Farmington Mayor Joe Capodiferro held a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update.

Karla Garcia is being held on a $5,000,000 bond. Jacqueline Garcia is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.