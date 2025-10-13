How did Jacqueline ‘Mimi’ Torres end up dead in a container at an abandoned New Britain, CT abandoned home? New clues offered as girl’s father, Victor Torres claims 12 year old girl’s mom, Karla Garcia had sole custody and disengaging from family.

How did a 12 year old girl end up dead in a bin behind an abandoned property?

New revelations have been unearthed following the tragic discovery of a 12 year old girl whose body was found in a container at an abandoned building in New Britain, Connecticut last week.

According to Abby Blabby of True Crime News, Jacqueline Mimi Torres‘ father, Victor Torres, stated not having seen his daughter prior to her 12th birthday, which was on January 29th. According to the father, his daughter’s mother, Karla Garcia had custody of her, with the parent saying he hadn’t been able to get ahold of his young daughter for several months despite ongoing efforts.

Torres speaking to WDBJ7 believes Mimi went missing sometime around her birthday.

Other family members state they never reported her missing, because the mother had completely disconnected from the rest of the family, with family members claiming they had no idea that the young girl was gone.

Of question is how the girl’s mother was able to keep up the ongoing pretenses of her daughter not appearing at school and why Connecticut state authorities hadn’t sought to further investigate the 12 year old girls abrupt disappearance. Or whether the child was in danger?

The revelations follow police in New Britain, Connecticut, discovering human remains in a large container behind an abandoned building at 80 Clark Street on Wednesday afternoon.

New Britain, Connecticut family and community demands answers and justice

According to the New Britain Police Department, officers were responding to a report of suspicious behavior shortly before 1 p.m. when they searched the property and found the container along a fence line.

Authorities secured the scene and requested assistance from the Connecticut State Police.

While the house was vacant for years, neighbors told WFSB that people squatted in it.

Family later confirmed the remains are of 12 year old Jacqueline ‘Mimi’ Torres. She was allegedly murdered and dumped by her own mother.

Come Saturday afternoon, friends and family of 12-year-old Jacqueline Torres shared memories, grief, and their hopes for healing, all in honor of a young life taken too soon, FOX61 reported.

‘It’s heartbreaking,’ Stephanie Sandoval, a New Britain resident told the outlet. ‘You know, I lived in New Britain all my life, and we moved to this street. It’s a safe street, it’s quiet. So to hear something unfathomable like this, it’s heartbreaking, especially to the Hispanic community, right? Especially what we’re going through right now as a country. This just wasn’t needed. It’s a baby—someone’s baby.’

Will Jacqueline Torres mom face charges?

In the interim family and the community demand answers and accountability.

Police continue to remain tight-lipped following the discovery of the child’s body and the arrest of Mimi’s mother, Karla last week information. They have not offered many details, including whether the mother now faced charges and if so, whether the parent now faced murder charges.

An autopsy is being conducted to learn the cause and manner of death pending any possible charges in the girl’s death.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Britain Police Detective Division at 860-826-3131.