Augusta Mall shooting leads to Tyric Kendarius Logan, 16 year old teen and former runaway charged in shooting death of Devon McClain after fist fight escalating to gun violence involving six teens at the Georgia shopping mall.

Georgia authorities have arrested a 16 year old teen boy in the slaying of a 17 year old following an altercation at the Augusta Mall, Tuesday afternoon.

Tyric Kendarius Logan, 16, of Augusta was detained at the scene after allegedly gunning down 17-year-old victim, Devon McClain following the two teens becoming embroiled in an altercation circa 1.15 p.m, Tuesday afternoon.

Fistfight at Georgia shopping mall escalates to gun violence

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, McClain was struck at least once and transported by EMS to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the precise cause of death.

Sheriff Brantley with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Logan is being charged as an adult with murder, WFXG reported.

Additionally, the previously unidentified persons of interest sought earlier have been identified, and investigators have met with them, WRDW reported.

Speaking at a news conference in the food court just before 4 p.m., Brantley said about six people were involved in the incident that was reported around 1:15 p.m.

Brantley said two people were hurt in the chaotic aftermath of the shooting, but their injuries weren’t from the shooting itself.

Brantley said a dispute led to a fistfight which quickly escalated when one person drew a gun.

Teen victim had faced charges in prior gun related incident

Tuesday’s shooting took place inside the mall on the lower level near the escalator, close to the American Eagle store. One person told News 12 in an unconfirmed report that a person was shot outside a store and people dragged the victim inside to stop the bleeding.

Witnesses reported hearing at least three shots before the suspect fled into Bath & Body Works. Panic ensued as shoppers rushed to escape. Deputies located McClain suffering from gunshot wounds shortly after arriving. Despite being provided CPR at the scene, the teen boy later died at hospital.

Logan had previously been listed as a runaway in a flyer circulated by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in August. Investigators have since identified and interviewed additional persons of interest as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities noted that the victim, McClain, had prior involvement in gun-related violence. In June 2025, he was arrested in connection with a shooting in Augusta’s Harrisburg neighborhood that left two juveniles injured.

At that time, McClain faced charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after being found with a 10mm handgun.