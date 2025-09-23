: About author bio at bottom of article.

Augusta Mall shooting in Georgia leads to 2 people arrested and one person shot dead and up to two others possibly injured. Mall remains closed as Richmond County Sheriff’s seek two other suspects.

Georgia authorities have arrested two individuals following reports of an active shooting at the Augusta mall, Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in a release stated that it currently had two subjects in custody and that the mall is now closed until further notice.

#BREAKING Shooting at Augusta Mall in Augusta, Georgia 3 people shot- 1 unconscious. Shooter has been arrested Mall is still on lockdown at this time pic.twitter.com/dLKR00HJdF — Brian’s Breaking News and Intel (@intelFromBrian) September 23, 2025

3 possible victims including one shot at Augusta mall

The report further confirmed that there was three possible victims including one who was fatally shot. Police also stated seeking up two other suspects, 11Alive reported.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office posted on Facebook saying: ‘Please be advised, Shooting at the Augusta Mall.

‘Richmond County Sheriff’s Office – Georgia & Marshal’s Office on the scene. Please stay clear of the area.’

Sources told WRDW that the shooter was first seen at American Eagle before running into a nearby Bath & Body Works.

According to the outlet fellow shoppers resorted to performing CPR on one of the victims who was shot. The victim sadly later died, WAGT reported. Authorities had yet to release the names of those arrested or injured.

UPDATE: Deputies actively looking for suspects after gunshots clear Augusta Mall. https://t.co/tTZy4DrxiY pic.twitter.com/gwgKZEZZ5j — WRDW WAGT News 12 26 (@WRDW_WAGT) April 28, 2024

3rd possible suspect sought

The first reports came in just before 1:25 p.m., and deputies characterized it as ‘more of a fight’ and not a mass shooting incident, atlantanewsfirst reported.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said there was one victim and that two suspects who were taken into custody. Deputies were still looking for one suspect as of 2:10 p.m.

After the incident, the mall was closed and people evacuated. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area.

Around 1:55 p.m., emergency medical crews brought out two stretchers. A third stretcher was along the wall outside Barnes & Noble.

Story is developing and more updates to follow.